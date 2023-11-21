Dubai – The Public Relations and Communications Association in the Middle East and North Africa (PRCA MENA) has today announced the full-service public relations and communications firm PR Arabia, as its latest corporate member.

Based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, PR Arabia offers media relations, social media management, influencer marketing, and event management services.

Founded by professionals boasting over two decades of experience in Public Relations, PR Arabia has established itself as a leading provider of PR services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The agency is recognized for its forward-thinking approach, commitment to client satisfaction, and a track record of exceeding client expectations.

Melissa Cannon, PRCA International Director, said:

"We are delighted to welcome PR Arabia as a new member. This collaboration reflects a substantial stride in bolstering the field of public relations within the Gulf Region and reflects our continued growth into Saudi Arabia and beyond. We look forward to working with the PR Arabia team and support their continued growth."

Khaled Karanouh, Business Development Manager of PR Arabia, commented:

"I am delighted to share that PR Arabia is now a proud member of the PRCA. With our team's experience spanning over two decades in Saudi Arabia, we are confident that we will learn from and contribute significantly to this formidable PR network in the region. We are eager to bring our insights, expertise, and drive to the PRCA community, adding immense value and fostering collaboration.”

About PR Arabia

Powered by an ambitious drive and creative mindset, PR Arabia launched its Public Relations operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2005. Soon enough, they established a loyal network of business clients, whom they refer to as friends, comprising elite national companies and governmental entities. As a company that never rests on its laurels, PR Arabia prides itself in being in a constant state of positive flux and development, all the while embracing the future with open arms and minds.

For more information visit: https://www.prarabia.me/

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA MENA

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global