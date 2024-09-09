PPS Group UAE is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This expansion marks a significant milestone in our journey to better serve our clients in the Kingdom and the wider Gulf region, offering a comprehensive range of security and consultancy solutions for both existing and new clients.

The establishment of our Riyadh office allows us to meet the growing demands of our clients, enhance our local capabilities, and further strengthen our position in the region.

“Establishing our presence in Saudi Arabia was a strategic move to meet the increasing demand from our clients and tap into the significant opportunities in this vibrant market,” stated Bruce Wienand, Founder & CEO at PPS Group UAE. “Our Riyadh office will enable us to better tailor our services to the region's evolving needs and deliver even greater value to our clients,” Bruce added.

Martin Du Toit, COO, of PPS Group UAE, said “With the opening of our office in Riyadh, we aim to establish deeper connections, offer more localized support, and expand our portfolio of services. Saudi Arabia is a market with immense opportunities, and we are excited to build on our global expertise to support our clients' growth and success in the region.

PPS Group UAE is dedicated to offering tailored security and consultancy solutions while driving growth and market expansion across the Middle East and beyond.

About PPS Group UAE:

PPS Group UAE is a global leader in security and consultancy services, providing Commercial Residential Security, Event Security Executive Protection, Secure Transportation, Security Consulting & Design to clients globally.

For further information, please email us at info@pps.ae or visit: www.pps.ae