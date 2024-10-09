Dubai, United Arab Emirates – PowerDMARC, a global leader in email security and authentication solutions, has announced its partnership with TRINEXIA, a prominent value-added distributor in the cybersecurity space, to expand its reach across the Middle East region. This strategic distribution agreement will enable PowerDMARC to provide advanced email security solutions to private and government entities across key Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia (KSA), the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain.

In recent security reports (2023-2024), PowerDMARC revealed critical insights into email security in the Middle East:

Qatar: Only 15% of organizations and government bodies have adopted sufficient measures to protect against spoofing attacks in 2024.

These findings highlight the growing need for robust email security solutions in the region. Through this partnership, PowerDMARC aims to raise awareness and drive adoption of email authentication standards to protect Middle Eastern organizations, governments, and semi-government institutions from cyber threats like phishing and domain spoofing.

"We are excited to partner with TRINEXIA, whose reputation for delivering value-added cybersecurity solutions across the Middle East aligns perfectly with PowerDMARC’s mission to enhance email security in the region. Together, we are committed to empowering businesses and governments in the Middle East to adopt the most advanced email authentication protocols, and safeguard their domain names against impersonation and fraud.", Zainab Al Lawati, Business Development Manager at PowerDMARC.

‘’We are thrilled to embark on our journey with PowerDMARC, their cutting-edge technology will empower organizations to strengthen their security posture in the face of growing and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. By integrating PowerDMARC’s advanced solutions, businesses will benefit from enhanced protection against email-based attacks, such as phishing, spoofing, and domain abuse. This partnership will play a crucial role in helping organizations stay ahead of evolving cyber risks, safeguarding sensitive data, and ensuring the integrity of their communications, said Laurence Elbana, Director – Europe, Middle East & India at TRINEXIA’’.

PowerDMARC distinguishes itself as a top-tier email security provider through a range of advanced features. Its platform offers comprehensive coverage of hosted protocols such as DMARC, DKIM, SPF, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and BIMI, ensuring robust protection. The company integrates advanced threat intelligence and predictive threat capabilities, alongside unlimited SPF lookups via SPF Macros and real-time alerts for spoofing attacks. PowerDMARC also provides extensive API capabilities for detailed security insights, a dedicated MSP module, and 24/7 support with rapid response times. With a strong regional presence in Oman, UAE, and Qatar, the company maintains a high uptime SLA commitment, making it a trusted name in email security.

PowerDMARC’s solutions cater to organizations of all sizes, including government and semi-government institutions, where compliance with DMARC standards is becoming increasingly mandatory. Furthermore, their AI-driven threat intelligence (TI) engine can pinpoint abusive IPs wherever they are on the planet and give you a full history of their abuse and have them blacklisted.

To Summarize, the partnership with TRINEXIA will ensure that PowerDMARC’s cutting-edge email security solutions are accessible to a broader range of industries across the region, empowering them to prevent email-based threats and enhance their overall cybersecurity posture.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber-attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 80 countries.

The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

https://powerdmarc.com/

About TRINEXIA:

Established in 1999, TRINEXIA is a PAN-EMEA specialty Value-added Distributor, and a leader in providing the most trusted solutions within Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, Application Security, Identity & Payments, Data Security & Governance space. We are a pure-play provider of cybersecurity and forensics solutions, to both public and private sector enterprises. At TRINEXIA, we are consistently and successfully adding great value to our partner community, with our partners, we design and deliver intuitive, trusted, and leading solutions that are customized to achieve the required results, whilst being admired for our people, partnerships, and performance.

For more information visit www.trinexia.com and follow us across all social media platforms.