PowerDMARC, a leading cybersecurity SaaS provider of DMARC and email authentication solutions, announces its strategic partnership with Loons Group, a trailblazer in cybersecurity, technology, consulting, and product innovation.

The partnership is set to fortify email security for Qatari organizations, offering cutting-edge protection against phishing attempts, email spoofing, and other malicious email-based threats.

“At Loons Group A, we are excited to announce our strategic partnership with PowerDMARC, a leading provider of advanced email security solutions. Together, we aim to deliver unparalleled protection against phishing attacks, email spoofing, and other cyber threats. By combining our expertise with PowerDMARC's cutting-edge technology, we are committed to helping organizations secure their communications and ensure the integrity of their email systems.”, said Rashed Basuleman, Business Unit Head at Loons Group.

This collaboration reflects a mutual dedication to cybersecurity excellence, enabling businesses of all sizes in Qatar to access advanced email security solutions and protect their digital assets.

“We’re excited to work with Loons Group to expand the reach of our robust email security solutions,” said Zainab Al Lawati, Business Development Manager - MEA at PowerDMARC. “By merging our innovative platform with Loons Group’s extensive industry experience, we can effectively shield businesses from phishing and domain spoofing attacks, ensuring secure and reliable email communication.”

About Loons Group

Loons Group is a dynamic and innovative company focused on delivering cutting-edge solutions across various industries. Known for its commitment to excellence, Loons Group specializes in providing high-quality products and services that meet the needs of its diverse clientele. Whether in cybersecurity, technology, consulting, or product development, the company strives to offer tailored solutions that drive success and foster long-term partnerships.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a comprehensive domain security and email authentication SaaS platform designed to protect organizations from email spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and unauthorized use. The platform offers a full suite of hosted email security protocols, including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence for enhanced visibility and threat mitigation.

Serving over 2000 organizations, including Fortune 100 companies and governments in more than 90 countries, PowerDMARC’s platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support and Whitelabel options. The company is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 certified, and GDPR compliant, with a network of over 1000 channel partners worldwide.