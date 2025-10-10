Abu Dhabi, UAE; Abu Dhabi will once again highlight its role as a capital of combat sports when $VET POWER SLAP 16: WOLVERINE vs KLINGBEIL PRESENTED BY MONSTER ENERGY takes place this month.

The highly anticipated event returns to the UAE capital on Friday, 24 October, taking place at Space42 Arena as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, which culminates with UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane at Etihad Arena.

Highlighting the city’s growing role as a global hub for combat sports fans, Power Slap CEO Frank Lamicella says he is excited to bring back Power Slap for its second event in Abu Dhabi, pointing to last year’s breakthrough when Power Slap made its international debut, drawing a sold-out crowd and generating more than 700 million views worldwide.

The city, says Lamicella, offers everything the sport needs to thrive: world-class venues, passionate fans, and a stage that commands global attention. “Power Slap is the fastest growing combat sport,” he said. “Last year, the show was a massive success. Returning to the emirate during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week adds another tentpole event for fight fans in the region.”

From Breakthrough to Anticipated Return

The sport’s first international event outside the United States left a lasting impression when it took place in Abu Dhabi last October. One of Power Slap’s most anticipated matchups pitted Da Crazy Hawaiian against Dumpling for a Super Heavyweight title showdown, with fans from across the region and influencers from around the world in attendance.

According to Lamicella, what makes the city so unique is its audience. “Fans in Abu Dhabi are invested in combat sports and the athletes that compete and have anticipated the return of Power Slap for nearly a year now and we’re excited to return to Abu Dhabi.”

Wolverine vs Klingbeil Headlines the Card

This year’s main event promises a clash of eras. Light Heavyweight Champion Wolverine (5-2, 2 KOs), who has reigned for nearly 800 days, will defend his title against rising challenger Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil (3-2, 2 KOs).

Commenting on the anticipated Power Slap 16 main event, Lamicella said: “Wolverine is a legend in this sport and has always been considered one of the best in the world. Fans are extremely interested in whether he can keep his title defence streak and cement himself as one of the best to ever do it. Meanwhile, Alan represents a crop of slap fighters inspired to get into the sport by Wolverine, and now he has the chance to prove he is a champion.”

The card also includes a super heavyweight showdown between Dumpling (2-1-1, 1 KO) and undefeated Makini ‘Big Mak’ Manu (4-0, 3 KOs). For many of the athletes, competing in Abu Dhabi adds an extra layer of excitement.

By returning with $VET POWER SLAP 16: WOLVERINE vs KLINGBEIL PRESENTED BY MONSTER ENERGY as part of a week that already includes UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane, Power Slap reinforces Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination where combat sports are thriving.