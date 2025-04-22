Positive Technologies is joining GISEC Global 2025, one of the largest cybersecurity and technology exhibitions in the Middle East, on May 6–8 in Dubai.

At the Positive Technologies booth (D 90, Hall 7), in-house experts will share their expertise in application security, industrial cybersecurity, and detection of cyberattacks in network traffic using PT Network Attack Discovery. The Positive Technologies team will also host workshops in the Hack-O-Sphere zone.

"Multiple countries in the Middle East have made significant strides in cybersecurity. However, organizations in the region remain an attractive target for cybercriminals, as our research shows," says Ilya Leonov, Regional Director for MENA, Positive Technologies. "At GISEC Global 2025, we will focus on application security (AppSec) and operational technology security (OT security). Our team will share best practices for using PT Network Attack Discovery, which detects cybercriminal activity in the network traffic and also aids in incident investigation and proactive threat hunting. We'll also be talking about a range of our other products and solutions to help you get real value from your cybersecurity investments. Additionally, our experts will demonstrate sophisticated attack methods and explain how to defend against them."

Visitors to the Positive Technologies booth will have the opportunity to observe offensive security specialists simulating DMA attacks, using various devices to bypass defenses and gain access to valuable information. An accessible and user-friendly tool for chip security analysis will also be presented to GISEC participants. This tool, which simulates fault injection attacks, will be demonstrated in action, and the Positive Technologies team will deliver a workshop for cybersecurity professionals.

Positive Technologies will also be organizing four activities in the Hack-O-Sphere zone. At Fixathon, guests will have the opportunity to test their skills in fixing code vulnerabilities and improve their secure development skills. The second activity is dedicated to steganography: guests will be encouraged to find words encrypted in the works of renowned artists and get acquainted with this fascinating method of information transmission. At the workshop on hacking devices, participants will learn how attackers exploit physical access vulnerabilities and how to defend against such attacks. At the soldering workshop, you'll have the opportunity to craft a useful mini-gadget.

