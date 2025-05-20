Founded by Umar Iqbal, the global communications and strategy agency champions SME and Startup businesses through tailored PR, company, and personal branding expertise.

POSITION Communications Consultancy, a global communications agency, based in London, Leeds, Dubai & Abu Dhabi, has announced its launch.

The communications consultancy empowers clients to embody brand presence by prioritising the people behind the brand through strategic brand positioning. It offers tailored thought leadership opportunities, and supports personal brand development through PR, digital marketing, content creation and social media engagement.

POSITION already represents a diverse range of sectors, including Consumer, Fashion & Lifestyle, B2B, Corporate, and Talent Management.

POSITION Communications Consultancy’s inception came as a response to the growing global demand for refined personal branding and strategic visibility within SME businesses and Startups. POSITION Comms offers clients bespoke strategies designed to elevate awareness, amplify their presence, and place brands effectively with the trailblazers in their industry. A forward-thinking agency shaping the future of brand awareness, POSITION Comms partners with leaders and trendsetters to elevate consumer engagement through standout products, curated experiences, and strategic storytelling.

POSITION Communications Consultancy is founded by Umar Iqbal, who has worked with a range of Consumer and B2B brands in 10 years working both in-house and agency. He has previously worked with clients in a range of sectors such as Consumer, Fashion and Corporate PR, most recently, Aramas International Lawyers. The consultancy will offer global public relations, strategic brand consulting, influencer and talent management, brand activation and event management.

POSITION Communications Consultancy’s founder, Umar Iqbal, adds: “Launching POSITION Comms in London, Leeds, Dubai & Abu Dhabi has been a proud milestone as a diverse-owned business. We work with forward-thinking leaders to improve company and personal branding through PR, content, and communication strategies. POSITION Comms stands apart by championing SMEs and Startups often overlooked by larger agencies, offering tailored audits, strategic insight through tapping into culture, and a multi-dimensional approach that empowers clients to compete confidently on a global stage.”

The agency’s line up of clients is to be announced soon.

Media Enquiries:

For further information, please contact the team at: hello@positioncomms.com

About POSITION Communications Consultancy

POSITION Communications Consultancy is a global communications and strategy consultancy based currently in London, Leeds, Dubai & Abu Dhabi. Founded by Umar Iqbal, specialising in Public Relations, Brand Positioning and Content Strategy. With a focus on supporting small, mid-sized businesses and Startups, POSITION Comms delivers tailored, forward-thinking solutions that empower clients to lead with clarity and impact. The consultancy blends cultural insight with strategic expertise to build brands that stand out in a saturated market.

For more information, visit www.positioncomms.com or follow on Instagram @positioncomms and LinkedIn.