Kuwait. Porsche Centre Kuwait, Behbehani Motors Company, the leading automotive brand, proudly unveiled the much-anticipated Cayenne 2024. Hosted at the opulent Grand Hyatt Hotel, a location befitting the grandeur of the occasion, this showcase was a melting pot of Porsche owners, automotive enthusiasts, and media outlet representatives. All were gathered under the reminiscent theme "Further Together," which captures the spirit of passion for automotive excellence.

The festivities of the evening were nothing short of extraordinary, mirroring the level of luxury and distinction that the new Porsche model encapsulates. With a performance show hosted by Daniel Stryjecki, there were customised Porsche giveaways in collaboration with Kuwait’s renowned perfume brand - Gissah, to commemorate the guests’ experience and dazzling entertainment segments, ensuring a memorable evening for every guest in attendance.

Hany Marie, General Manager, Porsche Centre Kuwait, expressed his enthusiasm for the newly launched model vehicle by saying: “The unveiling of the Cayenne 2024 marks a moment of triumph for Porsche Centre Kuwait and Behbehani Motors Company. With an impeccable blend

of timeless design, cutting-edge technology, and exhilarating driving capabilities, this latest iteration is a testament to Porsche’s unwavering commitment to automotive excellence”.

Highlighting the remarkable changes of the new Cayenne, he then added: “With comprehensive changes to the powertrain, chassis, design, and equipment, this new model has not only extended the on-road and off-road performance but also enhanced the luxury and comfort of everyday driving."

During the event, customers were treated to an exclusive opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of the Cayenne, exploring its five distinct variants adorned with captivating exterior colours and individualized interior colour combinations. First in line was the race-inspired Cayenne Turbo GT that took centre stage with its bold Algarve Blue Metallic exterior, as an embodiment of power and prestige. The adaptive sports seats in the front, along with the meticulously crafted smooth-finish interior in Black and Bordeaux Red, seamlessly merged luxury with athleticism.

The stage was also adorned by the Cayenne Coupe and Cayenne S with their exacerbating colours in the fiery Carmine Red and graceful Chromite Black Metallic, respectively. Characterised by their personalised interior colour combinations and smooth finish leather, the Cayenne S stood out with its Club leather interior in authentic Basalt Black and Barrique Red tones. Intricate cross-stitching adorned the upper dashboard and both front and rear door waists, adding an exquisite touch to the overall aesthetic.

Stepping into the realm of sleek design, the Montego Blue Metallic Cayenne caught the eye in its two-tone leather interior combining the elegance of smooth-finish black leather with the allure of Bordeaux Red. Displayed along with the Arctic Grey Cayenne Coupe, both vehicles are an embodiment of power and prestige, igniting a sense of passion and comfort.

This diverse array of choices left prospective buyers and enthusiasts with a delightful predicament of abundance, showcasing the Cayenne's ability to cater to individual preferences, creating a truly unique and captivating experience for all in attendance.

Refined design, increased performance, and better comfort:

The 2024 Cayenne represents more than just a facelift; it embodies a well-considered evolution. With this new model, Porsche has gone beyond a surface-level update, fundamentally revamping the third generation of the Cayenne, with a highly digitalized display and control concept, new chassis technology, and innovative high-tech features. The revised interior is characterised by a fully redesigned cockpit including a 12.6-inch instrument cluster with a free-standing design and variable display options. The New Cayenne enriches the front passenger’s driving experience with a highly improved Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), optimizing performance in all driving situations. In particular, comfort at slow speeds, control during dynamic cornering, and pitch and roll support have been noticeably improved in this new model.