Pongo will be part of Jeddah season for 2022, one of the most popular festivals in Saudi Arabia, under the tagline “Our Good Days” which consists of several events in different fields that will start in early May and will continue until the end of June. Jeddah Season will include 2800 events, considering Jeddah city has the potential of tourist attraction for its historical, cultural, heritage status, cultural diversity, and its unique marine identity. Pongo invests in such opportunity to present the consumers special beverages and desserts.

Pongo’s booth in Jeddah pier offers an exceptional experience in a calm atmosphere, where visitors can enjoy the amusement area, including 39 fun games and a relaxing spot for older and younger visitors. In addition, visitors will enjoy tropical and modern themed interiors, and Pongo’s specialty coffee made with roasted coffee beans through the latest international technologies, with a selection of skillfully made pastries.

Pongo is expecting the visitors between early May to end of June at Jeddah Pier to add its significant tropical touch to their entertainment.

ICCO company owns Pongo brand in Saudi Arabia, which succeeded in making its own name in the business development since it launched in this field in 2017. It is one of the emerging Saudi small and medium companies known for its rapid growth and specialization in the food sector. Its values align with the 2030 vision to improve the quality of life, empower the SME sector in the Saudi market, and create job opportunities for Saudis in this field.

