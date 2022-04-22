Customers can interact with the Polestar brand, meet specialists, take a test drive and purchase the Polestar 2 from the store

UAE pricing confirmed for the Polestar 2, starting from AED 161,900

DUBAI, UAE: Swedish electric performance car brand Polestar and Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, a division of Al-Futtaim Automotive, announced the opening of its bespoke ‘pop-up’ Polestar Space, located in the City Walk district of Dubai. The Space has been created as a hub for customers to connect with Polestar, get to grips behind the wheel and purchase the 100% electric Polestar 2.

The opening of the ’pop-up’ Polestar Space comes after the recent launch of Polestar in the UAE by Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, where selected media, VIP dignitaries and government officials were invited to discover Polestar 2.

The temporary pop-up is located on the main boulevard in Building 10 of City Walk, and will operate seven days a week from 09:00 to 21:00. Polestar Specialists will be on hand to provide customers the opportunity to explore the impressive electric performance fastback for themselves.

Polestar 2 sets a new benchmark for the electric age, with an uncompromising, minimalistic, detail-oriented approach to design reflecting the brand’s Scandinavian roots: an elegant avant-garde exterior appearance, exquisite details such as the frameless door mirrors and the expansive panoramic roof which provides a light and airy cabin environment. The interior design is simple and uncluttered, utilises innovative and sustainable materials, and is available with a choice of either vegan WeaveTech upholstery or ventilated Nappa leather.

Polestar 2 was the first car in the world to feature an infotainment powered by Android Automotive OS with Google built-in, making life on the road easier, safer, and more intuitive. Many features of the car can be voice controlled with the native Google Assistant, allowing the driver to focus on driving safely. Google Maps has been optimised for use in an electric car, and will plot the most efficient route, taking battery level and available charging points into account. Additional apps can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, including favourites such as Spotify and YouTube Music.

Mohamed Kassem, General Manager for Polestar in the UAE, says: “Anticipation for Polestar 2 in the UAE is high, and we’re excited to give customers the first opportunity to engage with both Polestar and the Polestar 2. As a performance and sustainability driven premium EV brand, Polestar has swiftly emerged as a benchmark in the industry. Polestar 2 is the car that the future promised, and we are proud to bring that future to the doorstep of UAE residents through the debut of Polestar at City Walk.

"The launch of Polestar in the UAE aligns with the government’s strategic target of Net Zero emissions by 2050. Al-Futtaim is proud to partner with Polestar and demonstrate our commitment to the UAE’s sustainability objectives.”

Launched internationally in 2020, Polestar 2 has won several industry accolades and high praise from customers, fans and thought leaders, being hailed in the media as one of the most complete electric cars with superb build quality and futureproof design that seamlessly integrates its sustainable credentials into a world-class driving and ownership experience.

Awards and honours include Car of the Year titles in Norway and Switzerland, BBC Top Gear magazine’s Best All-Round EV, Red Dot’s Best of the Best for Product Design, and the coveted Golden Steering Wheel in Germany.

Polestar 2 currently comes in three distinct versions, each offering a mix of performance and range. In the UAE, Polestar 2 starts from AED 161,900 for the Standard range Single motor version, featuring one electric motor with 231 hp and 330 Nm of torque and a 69 kWh battery pack providing up to 444 km* WLTP electric range.

The Long range Single motor version is priced from AED 200,900, and comes with a larger 78 kWh battery and up to 542 km* WLTP electric range.

The range-topping Long range Dual motor variant is priced from AED 210,900 and features all-wheel drive with a total output of 408 hp, 660 Nm of torque, and up to 482 km* WLTP electric range from the 78 kWh battery. Exclusively on the Long range Dual motor variant, an optional Performance Pack is available, including adjustable Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes, forged 20-inch alloy wheels and signature ‘Swedish gold’ details inside and out.

Across all variants, Polestar 2 makes a strong sustainability statement, releasing its first Life Cycle Assessment report in 2020 with full methodology and transparency. In the UAE, the arrival of Polestar 2 will actively contribute to the country’s sustainability and environmental goals, aligning with its Net-Zero By 2050 commitments as well as the Environment Vision 2030.

Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, an innovative market leader in the global automotive industry, was appointed as the official representative of Polestar in the UAE earlier this year.

Polestar 2 reservations and additional details are available at www.polestar.com/en-ae/.