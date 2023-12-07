Podeo and Rotana Media Services have signed a strategic partnership to monetize podcasts hosted on Podeo بوديو, the largest podcast platform in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

Rotana Media Services (RMS) is the advertising and marketing arm of Rotana Media Group, the world’s Arabic media conglomerate with a vast network of TV channels and radio stations, and the possessor of the largest Arabic movie and music library. Podeo joins RMS’s media representation portfolio, including Radio, TV, Streaming, and Outdoor. It is primarily owned by Saudi Billionaire Prince Al Waleed bin Talal.

This multi-year deal designates Rotana as the advertising representative for Podeo, effectively connecting 50,000+ creators and publishers on Podeo with a broad spectrum of sponsors and advertisers. Through Podeo’s ad tech, advertisers will reach millions of listeners on multiple platforms simultaneously with unparalleled precision and targeting.

Adding a new dimension to this partnership, Rotana Podcasts will be hosted on Podeo, benefitting from its exclusive distribution network.

"This alliance marks a transformative moment for podcasting in the MENA region - we’re uniting with the most influential and respected media powerhouse to tackle the foremost challenge faced by creators and publishers: effective monetization," said Stefano Fallaha, Founder and CEO of Podeo بوديو. "RMS's proven track record will enable us to maximize the revenue and recognition that podcasters rightfully deserve. This partnership marks a pivotal achievement in our commitment to propel the exponential growth of the thriving podcast industry, and continuously deliver on our mission.”

The CEO of Rotana Media Services, Nezar Nagro, said, "Rotana Media Services’ accomplished track record will enable us to solidify the rights of podcast content creators and increase their revenues. This partnership represents a significant achievement in our commitment to drive the exceptional growth of the thriving podcast industry in the region, which we consider part of our mission and social responsibility." He added, expressing his happiness, "We are delighted to initiate this partnership with Podeo, which marks a revolution in the podcast content distribution and monetization landscape in the region. We are confident in the success of this collaboration which will create an unparalleled platform for content creators, advertisers, and listeners alike, strengthening Rotana's vision and role in delivering exceptional value and innovative opportunities in the media landscape as a whole."

Earlier last month, Podeo signed a historic industry-exclusive partnership with Anuvu, marking Podeo as the sole platform delivering Arabic podcast content to in-flight passengers globally, a testament to its powerful influence and impact in the podcasting world.