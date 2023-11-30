Abu Dhabi, UAE: Pluto, a leading provider of financial corporate spend management solutions in the UAE, has announced a strategic partnership with Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry. This collaboration is poised to fuel B2B payment solutions across the GCC, bringing innovation and efficiency to the forefront.

Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Vice President and Country Business Development Lead, UAE & Oman, Mastercard, and Mohammed Ridwan, Co-Founder and COO of Pluto, signed the agreement at Abu Dhabi Finance Week, where Mastercard is a sponsor.

The partnership will leverage Mastercard's expertise in payment technology to enhance Pluto's existing suite of solutions. Pluto's clients will gain access to a wider range of efficient and secure payment options, making financial transactions smoother and more convenient.

The agreement will see Pluto well-positioned to support businesses of varying sizes, ranging from mid-sized enterprises to large multi-group holdings, in better managing their finances. This inclusivity is a testament to the commitment of the two partners to promoting financial empowerment for businesses of all scales.

As part of this engagement, Pluto will now exclusively partner with Mastercard for all payments. This strategic decision demonstrates the depth of trust and commitment between the two companies, aiming to provide the best possible payment solutions to Pluto's clients. Notably, this announcement aligns with Pluto's expansion plans in the GCC region. In addition to the UAE, Pluto is now set to operate in Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Bahrain, bringing its innovative financial solutions to even more businesses across the Middle East.

“At Mastercard, we are dedicated to helping businesses big and small transform the way they pay and get paid. Our real-time B2B payment solutions power digital economies and empower organizations worldwide with flexibility and control over their finances. We are delighted to join forces with Pluto to build a secure and inclusive digital future in the UAE and beyond,” said Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Vice President and Country Business Development Lead, UAE & Oman, Mastercard.

“Today's partnership with Mastercard is a game changer for Pluto. We're exclusively teaming up with a global payment technology leader to enhance B2B payment solutions. This collaboration amplifies our commitment to empowering CFOs and finance teams. Mastercard's expertise will expand our payment offerings, making transactions seamless and secure. We're excited to explore more strategic agreements with Mastercard – united, we're set to reshape the financial landscape," added Mohammed Ridwan, Co-Founder and COO of Pluto.

Mastercard and Pluto share a vision of driving innovation in the B2B payment landscape, and both are excited about the limitless possibilities this partnership holds. Together, they are committed to helping businesses achieve their financial goals with ease and efficiency.

