Kuwait City: As part of its commitment to empowering women and enhancing their leadership role in the financial sector, Boursa Kuwait sponsored and hosted the “Women and Prosperity” event on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Organized by Playbook, the region’s leading e-learning platform for women in leadership positions, the initiative brought together some of the standout female leaders from Kuwait and across the GCC to highlight the growing role women are playing in shaping the future of the financial services industry.

The day’s festivities began with a powerful welcome address by Boursa Kuwait board member Mrs. Dalal Behbehani, who hailed the “Women and Prosperity” event as one that celebrates the achievements of women across this region and beyond and lays the foundation for a future where women's leadership and innovation are acknowledged and rewarded.”

Mrs. Behbehani also highlighted the changes taking place in the financial sector, adding that “There is a growing recognition of the importance of gender diversity in leadership, driven by both business imperatives and social and economic factors.”

“Playbook is a dynamic platform that empowers women by offering mentorship, resources, and essential tools to help them excel in leadership roles across various industries. It stands as a testament to the collective drive of women who come together to share their stories, uplift one another, and create opportunities for growth and excellence,” she added.

Her Excellency Dr. Aisha bin Bishr, Global Digital Transformation Expert and a Strategic Leader in Smart City Initiatives gave the keynote speech entitled "Shaping the Future of Finance Through Smart Cities", in which she said: “Smart cities are not only transforming the way we live but also reshaping the financial landscape for businesses and individuals alike in three fundamental ways. First, they drive wealth creation through advanced digital infrastructure and by fostering financial innovation. They also use data and artificial intelligence to promote financial inclusion, empowering individuals particularly women to take control of their financial futures. Finally, smart cities are building resilient financial systems capable of withstanding economic shocks, ensuring long-term stability and prosperity."

The day was filled with thought-provoking discussions, beginning with Baroness Helena Morrissey, Founder of the 30% Club and a member of the House of Lords, who delivered a compelling keynote titled “Financial Leadership: Secrets from the Top.” Baroness Morrissey shared her insights on how women can lead effectively in today’s evolving financial landscape, emphasizing the critical role they play in shaping the future of finance. Her speech resonated deeply with attendees, reinforcing the importance of strategic leadership in navigating a dynamic financial environment.

The event continued with a panel discussion on "Inspiring Future Generations: Strategies for Wealth, Education, and Well-being." Moderated by Mrs. Behbehani, the panel featured Haya Ayman Boodai, Board Member at the Kuwait Economic Society, Dr. Mariam Alawadhi, Consultant Psychiatrist, and Nada Al Harthi, Strategy Executive and Advisor. The discussion centered around the pressing need for financial literacy and long-term wealth strategies, offering valuable insights into how today’s leaders can inspire and educate the next generation to take control of their financial futures.

The day’s program also included an impactful presentation by Nadine Mezher, Co-founder of Sarwa, entitled “Strategic Investment Mastery: Executive Insights for a Dynamic Future.” Mezher, a recognized leader in the financial technology space, provided executive-level insights on mastering investment strategies in an increasingly complex financial landscape. Her expertise in investment diversification, risk management, and market trends was both informative and actionable, empowering participants to navigate the dynamic financial environment with confidence.

A key moment of the event was the ceremonial Ring the Bell for Financial Prosperity. In a powerful demonstration of collective leadership, 150 women from diverse industries took to the trading floor, ringing the closing bell at Boursa Kuwait. This act was more than symbolic—it marked a turning point in the financial future of the region and served as a beacon to women everywhere that they have the power, influence, and capability to shape the broader economic landscape.

The event also offered attendees practical knowledge through two key workshops designed to equip them with tools for long-term financial success. Baroness Helena Morrissey led the first workshop on “Raising Financially Savvy Kids,” sharing her expertise on empowering the next generation with the skills needed for financial independence. The second workshop, “Building a Resilient Investment Portfolio,” was facilitated by Nadine Mezher, who provided deep insights into creating investment portfolios that thrive, even amid market volatility.

As the event drew to a close, Playbook Founder and CEO Wafa AlObaidat emphasized the profound impact this event would have on the region’s financial ecosystem. "We are at the start of something truly transformative – building the largest network of women investors, whose leadership will shape the future of finance. The Women & Prosperity event has highlighted the incredible potential women have to drive financial innovation in Kuwait and the region. Today’s discussions have inspired us and laid the foundation for lasting impact, allowing us to redefine success by creating opportunities for women to lead with confidence, resilience, and purpose. I would like to thank Boursa Kuwait for their unwavering dedication and support of women’s financial prosperity.

The partnership between Boursa Kuwait and Playbook is more than an event it is a catalyst for long-term economic transformation. By leveraging the power of technology and financial leadership, this collaboration will continue to drive bold financial moves by women, ensuring that they are at the forefront of shaping the region’s economic future. Aligned with Boursa Kuwait’s Corporate Sustainability strategy, the Women & Prosperity initiative underscores the importance of financial literacy, sustainability, and leadership, and is a testament to the region’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive and prosperous financial ecosystem.