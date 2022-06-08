El-Kady: “Plastic Bank is keen to forge new partnerships with reputable partners to improve the living conditions of plastic collectors, and reduce plastic waste in Egypt. This comes in line with the government’s direction towards a green future.”

Cairo: Plastic Bank Social Enterprise announced the signing of a new partnership with Lorenz Snack World – Egypt, which seeks to contribute to the efforts made to reduce plastic waste and prevent it from reaching seas and rivers.

According to the agreement, Lorenz Snack World – Egypt will prevent 20,000 kilograms of plastic waste (equivalent to over 1 million single-use plastic bottles) from reaching the seas and rivers in 2022 in collaboration with Plastic Bank. The new initiative also aims to improve the living conditions of coastal communities.

Amr El-Kady, Plastic Bank’s Regional Director for Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa, stated: “Plastic Bank is keen to forge new collaborations with reputable partners to contribute in finding solutions for several social issues, and improving living conditions of plastic collectors, as well as eradicating plastic waste in Egypt. This comes in line with the State’s direction towards a green future.”

“We are delighted to cooperate with Lorenz Snack World – Egypt, one of the major international food manufacturers, who shares with us the same vision towards environmental sustainability and social development, and aims to support the circular economy model in Egypt,” added Amr El-Kady.

Furthermore, Abdulla Ezzat, General Manager and CFO of Lorenz Snack World – Egypt, stated: “We are thrilled to be part of this cooperation with Plastic Bank, who shares a vision to attain sustainability in every aspect of the environment, especially that they were the first to introduce a comprehensive ecosystem and integrate sustainable practices into their strategies in Egypt, where they made unprecedented success in a short time span.”

He also added: “Lorenz Snack World – Egypt is committed to provide plastic collectors with basic family necessities, such as: groceries, cooking fuel, and health insurance in collaboration with Plastic Bank, which opens new channels for social development and attaining environmental sustainability.”

About Plastic Bank

Plastic Bank is a social enterprise that aims at creating a recycling-based community through providing job opportunities and income resources for collecting plastic waste. Plastic Bank is helping the world stop ocean plastic while improving the lives of collector communities, and establishing a collection ecosystem in coastal communities and integrating the plastic back into recycling value chains as Social Plastic® to be reused in global industries. Plastic waste collectors receive money, services or goods in exchange for plastic waste, providing them with secure lives. Also, Plastic Bank fights child labor, converts the informal sector into a formal one, develops work places according to HSE standards, encourages education and improve collectors’ lives.

About Lorenz Snack World - Egypt

Lorenz Snack World is one of the leading snack manufacturers in Europe. Founded in 1899, the company encompasses over 3,000 employees worldwide. With 130 years of experience as a brand manufacturer, the Snack expert today exports its potato chips, salt sticks, flips, crackers and nuts to over 80 countries around the world. As a family business, Lorenz Snack World always takes responsibility for the high quality of its products as well as for its sustainable and economic development.