Cairo: - Plastic Bank announced a monumental milestone of stopping over 100 million kilograms of plastic waste from reaching the surrounding environment, equivalent to a mind-boggling 5 billion 500ml plastic bottles prevented from contributing to the growing crisis of plastic pollution.

This achievement marks a substantial step towards a cleaner, more sustainable world, as well as the unwavering dedication to safeguard the planet's most valuable resource. In Egypt, Plastic Bank has 28+ collection centers across 11 governorates that contributed more than 13 percent of collection to the 100 million kilograms milestone. In a remarkable feat, these Egyptian communities have gathered the equivalent of 500 million plastic bottles in just three years. Out of the 40,000+ collection members, 2,100+ collection members are from Egypt and are not only cleaning up their environment but also transcending poverty by exchanging plastic waste for secure income and life-improving benefits.

“This isn’t just a dream; it’s a remarkable achievement of our recycling communities who gathered each piece by hand, carving their own paths out of poverty with it,” announced David Katz, the visionary Founder and Chairman of Plastic Bank. “We stand at a crossroads. We can either continue down the path of consumerism, or we can embark on a profound journey of regeneration,” he added.

“The milestone achieved isn’t just about plastic; it’s about what humanity can accomplish when united by a common purpose,” Katz proudly proclaims, crediting the recycling communities, partners, individuals and Plastic Bankers who made it possible. “We’re inviting the world to join us in rewriting our planet’s destiny, in creating a world where every transaction empowers us to regenerate resources, rejuvenate the environment, and liberate recycling communities from the grip of poverty.”

Since its inception, Plastic Bank’s Social Recycling movement has spread like wildfire, igniting the spirits of more than 550+ communities across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

