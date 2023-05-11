Dubai UAE: Leading marketing and data-focused digital agency, PivotRoots, has recently announced its successful bid to secure the media contract for Urban Company in the UAE. As part of their role, PivotRoots will develop and execute data-driven strategies to strengthen Urban Company’s digital marketing efforts in the region.

This achievement comes as PivotRoots continues to expand its marketing services and scale data offerings through PivotConsult. As the media agency for Urban Company, PivotRoots will oversee integrated media, branding, and performance marketing initiatives with the primary objective of boosting consumer acquisition and engagement. Additionally, through PivotConsult, the agency will help empower the media activation for the brand by providing deeper and automated insights to increase efficiencies and effectiveness consistently.

Nitesh Agarwal, Regional Head of Middle-East, Urban Company said, “We believe that our partnership with PivotRoots will help us achieve our goal of delivering exceptional experiences to our customers by enabling us to engage with our customers more effectively and efficiently. PivotRoots' data-driven approach and expertise in digital marketing aligns with our values, and we are confident that their innovative strategies will help us stay ahead of the curve. With their support, we aim to further strengthen our brand presence in the UAE market and provide our customers with a seamless experience.”

Urban Company is a leading global provider of at-home services, with a presence in multiple countries including India, UAE, Singapore, KSA, and USA. The company initiated its international expansion in 2018 by launching in the UAE, starting with Dubai, and later expanding to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. While initially offering cleaning services, Urban Company has now expanded its portfolio to include Beauty and Wellness, and Homes and Maintenance verticals, with cleaning, salon, and spa services being the most prominent and rapidly growing verticals.

Yogesh Khanchandani, Co-Founder of PivotRoots stated: “Our goal since integrating PivotConsult into our planning approach has been to introduce innovative and transformative data-driven digital marketing strategies. With digital-first brands like Urban Company, we have the chance to demonstrate the powerful impact of data-driven campaigns”.

PivotRoots will develop and execute a comprehensive digital marketing strategy to expand Urban Company UAE's presence within the target market, with a focus on reaching key audience segments such as Arabic, Western, and Asian expats at effective frequencies. The agency's strategy aims to improve the brand's recall value and capitalize on readily available digital opportunities to enhance its overall performance. PivotRoots will utilize a combination of data analytics and digital media efforts to drive the planning and thought process, which will serve as a critical driver in achieving the agency’s goals.