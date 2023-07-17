Dubai, UAE - Adding a fresh and oven-baked touch of relief on move-in day, Pitfire Pizza and Allsopp & Allsopp have teamed up to welcome new apartment renters into their homes.

Starting this July, anyone signing a new apartment rental contract with Allsopp & Allsopp will be treated to a special delivery from Dubai’s favorite neighborhood pizzeria. As new tenants eagerly settle into their new abodes with their tummies rumbling from exhaustion, Pitfire and Allsopp & Allsopp will swoop in to save the day! With kitchen appliances still in boxes and the fridge looking empty, the homegrown restaurant will drop the ultimate house-warming surprise to welcome them into their new community. On their special move-in day, renters will get two complimentary 10-inch pizzas delivered right to their new homes, courtesy of the award-winning pizza joint!

Making this experience truly exceptional, Lewis and Carl, the dynamic founders of Allsopp & Allsopp, personally hand-picked two of Pitfire’s best-selling pies! Combined with their favorite toppings, the special pizzas will be delivered as a perfect way to kickstart a new beginning and eat away the stresses of ‘moving day’!

The Pepperoni Primo = With a fan base of its own, the house-favorite also holds a special place in Lewis’ heart. Topped with spicy pepperoni and an added kick of fiery jalapeno, this pizza is sure to keep things moving!

= With a fan base of its own, the house-favorite also holds a special place in Lewis’ heart. Topped with spicy pepperoni and an added kick of fiery jalapeno, this pizza is sure to keep things moving! The Margherita = Dubbed as the ultimate no-nonsense pie and a personal favorite of Carl, this pizza is perfect for those seeking a satisfying experience while accomplishing their goals on move-in day.

Michele Johnson, Co-founder, Pitfire Pizza adds “We've teamed up with Allsopp & Allsopp to provide two of our most popular pizzas to new renters in Dubai on their move-in day! As a community-focused neighborhood pizzeria, we understand the importance of first impressions and making people feel at home on such a special day. We hope this introduction to Pitfire will be one to remember!”

Looking for a restaurant to deliver a personalized service at scale that demands undivided attention to quality, Allsopp & Allsopp chose Pitfire as their only trusted partner to take on the task! Delivering in over 50 residential neighborhoods, the award-winning pizza joint is set to provide tenants with a heartwarming new beginning.

Lewis & Carl Allsopp say: “Everyone knows how hectic move-in day can be, and the last thing on one’s mind is unpacking and cooking. We want this partnership to be a fun and memorable way to welcome people into their new homes, and what better way than with the best pizza in town.”

Building on the excitement of move-in day, each pizza will arrive in a hand-illustrated box, to continue Pitfire's ongoing support to local creative talent. Inside the box, tenants will be presented with a QR code offering the chance to book a free summer AC check with the Allsopp & Allsopp home maintenance service. A perfect topping to wrap-up move-in day while helping tenants stay cool over the summer months!

-Ends-

About Pitfire Pizza

Pitfire is Dubai’s award-winning pizza joint, known for its style of being not quite Neapolitan, not quite New York, but somewhere perfectly in between. The homegrown restaurant offers sourdough pizzas made from fresh, Italian tomatoes and locally-sourced ingredients such as fresh mozzarella, made right here in Dubai by Italian artisan cheese makers. Known for its 72-hour artisan dough-making process, Pitfire Pizza’s one-of-a-kind, slow-rise fermentation technique produces wonderful aroma, texture and mouthfeel, which also makes every pizza from the menu highly digestible. Open daily, dine-in hours are from 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM, at their location in JLT Cluster-D, Vincitore Boulevard, and the outlet in Time Out Market. For deliveries, customers can order directly via 800-748-3473, Chatfood, or Deliveroo; Monday through Thursday: 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM and Friday and Saturday: 11:00 AM – 12.00 AM.

For more information visit:

https://www.pitfiredubai.ae/

https://www.instagram.com/pitfire.pizza.dubai/

About Allsopp & Allsopp

Allsopp & Allsopp is Dubai’s highest-awarded independent real estate company.

Our founders, Lewis Allsopp (CEO) and Carl Allsopp (COO), established the company in 2008 and are widely recognised for setting new standards across Dubai real estate services built on transparent, data-driven tools that offer clients essential data and market insights to make better-informed property decisions.

Fast-forward to 2023, our Dubai-based team has grown to include over 450 professionally trained, industry-regulated property experts, specialising in every aspect of residential, commercial and offplan sales and rentals, client property management, mortgage advisory services, sales progression, holiday homes and executive search.

As we head into our 15th year of business in Dubai, we remain committed to leading industry innovation, inspiring our workplace culture, and are more passionate than ever about delivering exceptional real estate services to our clients.