Muscat: As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience, ahlibank has inaugurated a new branch featuring dedicated service centers for the ‘Al Nukhba’ and ‘Exclusiv’ individual private banking segments. The inauguration took place in the presence of a distinguished group of the bank’s executives and employees. The new branch is strategically located on 18th November Street in Muscat, and has been equipped to the highest banking standards to meet the expectations of the bank’s premium clientele. This initiative offers an exceptional banking experience that combines privacy, comfort, and excellence in the range of services and products provided. The launch of the new branch aligns with the bank’s broader strategy of expansion and promoting financial inclusion.

The new branch serves as a comprehensive platform offering a diverse portfolio of banking products and services, including account opening, card services, and a full range of credit facilities such as loans and financing. It also features a specialized Wealth Management division providing integrated investment advisory services across global markets with the highest levels of privacy. Equipped with ATMs, cash deposit machines, and secure safe deposit boxes, the branch is designed with spacious interiors to ensure fast, smooth transactions while accommodating a broad customer base, including individuals with disabilities. Staffed by a team of talented young Omani professionals, the branch delivers exceptional service from the welcoming reception to the specialized teams handling a wide array of banking needs.

The opening of the new branch marks a significant milestone in the bank’s continued efforts to strengthen its presence in key locations and offer a fully integrated banking experience tailored to the needs of high-net-worth individuals. Designed to the highest international standards, the branch is a specialized hub that caters to the ‘Al Nukhba’ and ‘Exclusiv’ segments, providing an environment that prioritizes privacy, comfort, and premium service. This expansion underscores the bank’s commitment to financial inclusion and delivering added value through innovative, customer-centric solutions rooted in excellence and forward-thinking banking practices.

The opening of this branch also reflects ahlibank’s commitment to strategic expansion and to providing everything that facilitates customers’ effortless access to banking services. This new location becomes the bank’s 25th commercial branch, alongside 25 Islamic branches spread across the Sultanate, highlighting its balanced growth across various banking sectors. The bank’s efforts extend beyond geographic expansion to include more than 16 multifunctional ‘ahliExpress’ machines, offering 12 instant banking services supported by personal video assistance around the clock. Additionally, the bank enhances its digital presence through smart branches and advanced technologies, complemented by a comprehensive electronic channels system, including a mobile app and online banking services, ensuring customers enjoy a seamless and secure banking experience everywhere.

The successive achievements of ahlibank, foremost among them the opening of new branches, clearly demonstrate the firm establishment of its presence in the Omani banking sector. The bank continues to play a leading role in delivering accessible banking solutions, driven by its ongoing pursuit to strengthen its position as ‘Partner in Excellence’ in the Sultanate.