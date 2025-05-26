RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center (NDMC) has completed an early buyback of government debt maturing between 2025 and 2029, with a total value of approximately SR60.4 billion, while simultaneously issuing SR60.3 billion in new sukuk across five tranches.



The initiative is part of NDMC’s strategy to enhance the efficiency of public debt management and support the development of the local debt market.



It also aligns with broader efforts to strengthen public finances and optimize the government’s debt maturity profile over the medium and long term.

The new sukuk issuances are structured as follows: The first tranche amounts to SR21.5 billion, maturing in 2032. The second tranche is valued at SR1.8 billion and matures in 2035. The third tranche totals SR14.2 billion with maturity in 2036, while the fourth tranche is SR5.9 billion, maturing in 2039. The fifth and final tranche is SR16.9 billion, with a maturity set for 2040.



The transaction reflects continued demand for Saudi sukuk and forms part of the Kingdom’s commitment to proactive fiscal planning and sustainable financial policy under Vision 2030.



The Ministry of Finance and NDMC appointed HSBC Saudi Arabia, AlAhli Capital, Al Rajhi Capital, AlJazira Capital, and Alinma Investment as joint lead managers for the issuance.

