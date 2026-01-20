MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of MENA Growth Partners, a merchant bank based in Abu Dhabi that will serve as its strategic investment banking hub in the GCC region.

Nabeel Siddiqui, currently a managing director in the Piper Sandler London office, will relocate to the Abu Dhabi office to lead Piper Sandler’s investment banking in the region in addition to maintaining responsibilities over his existing European business. MENA Growth Partners’ regional relationships will further connect Piper Sandler’s deep domain expertise in energy, infrastructure, chemicals, healthcare, technology, equity capital markets and private capital advisory with clients in the region.

Piper Sandler was advised by the law firm of Al Tamimi & Company and MENA Growth Partners was advised by the law firm of Charles Russell Speechlys and the advisory firm TMF Group, in connection with the transaction.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; in the EU through Aviditi Capital Advisors Europe GmbH, a tied agent of AHP Capital Management GmbH, authorized and regulated by BaFin; in the Abu Dhabi Global Market through Piper Sandler MENA Ltd., authorized and regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | X

©2026. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 350 North 5th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401