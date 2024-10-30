Dubai, UAE – Taiwan Excellence made a strong impact at the Dubai Muscle Show 2024, attracting over 30,000 visitors, including fitness enthusiasts, industry professionals, and VIPs from around the world. Attendees had the opportunity to explore groundbreaking fitness products and cutting-edge innovations designed to elevate performance and well-being.

A total of 15 award-winning Taiwanese brands, including Acenature Biotechnology, Aquivio Co, Charder Electronic Co, EOPI CO, Gee Hoo Industrial Corp, LAZULI, MacroHi Ltd, mbranfiltra Co, Netown Corporation, Perseidas Enterprise CO, Real Locks & Security Co, Speeding Global Limited, SUN OWN INDUSTRIAL CO, Tonic Medtech Inc, WiseChip Semiconductor Inc, showcased their latest advancements at the three-day event. Their offerings ranged from high-performance fitness equipment to innovative hydration systems and advanced security solutions, underscoring Taiwan's leading role in shaping the future of health and fitness technology.

Commenting on the event, Chun-Chi Chen, Director General of the Commercial Office of Taipei(Taiwan), said: “At Taiwan Excellence, our mission is to present the best of Taiwanese technology across diverse sectors. Our participation in the Dubai Muscle Show reaffirms Taiwan’s leadership in health and fitness innovation. We are thrilled by the success of our brands at this event and look forward to expanding partnerships in the region.”

Visitors to the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion also enjoyed interactive activities and challenges, adding a competitive and fun dimension to the event and enriching the overall experience.

As the largest fitness and bodybuilding event in the Middle East, the Dubai Muscle Show draws thousands of fitness enthusiasts, industry professionals, and exhibitors from around the globe. Known for its high-energy atmosphere, the event serves as a premier platform for unveiling the latest in fitness technology, offering hands-on activities, and fostering connections within the global fitness industry.

