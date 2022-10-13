Abu Dhabi, UAE – Maqta Gateway, the digital arm of AD Ports Group, Emirates Post Group, the official postal operator for the UAE, and SkyGo, an aerial logistics provider, are set to trial a new initiative that would provide a comprehensive aerial drone delivery & other services in Abu Dhabi.

The three organisations will collaborate on a trial programme that will deploy aerial drones to carry parcels and documents to specified Emirates Post sites across the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Beginning with short-range journeys, the programme will expand to long-range tests with an increased capacity to assess demand and understand the wider benefits.

The objective is to provide a sustainable, user-friendly service that can carry vital medical supplies, fresh foods, and urgent documents rapidly, while providing real-time tracking.

Maqta Gateway will deploy its integrated digital marketplace, Margo Hub, to facilitate online transactions between customers and Emirates Post Group, which in turn will manage the service and provide tracking and status updates, while SkyGo provides the drone solutions.

Dr Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO - Digital Cluster and CEO - Maqta Gateway, AD Ports Group, said: “As a leading trusted trade and logistics partner within the region and globally, Maqta Gateway is uniquely positioned to spearhead advanced innovations such as this initiative. We actively seek out projects that can positively disrupt and transform global trade, and this new collaboration offers a vital opportunity to do just that. Drone services could enable greater convenience and faster delivery times for customers across Abu Dhabi, while ensuring a positive environmental impact. Margo Hub is a state-of-the-art integrated digital marketplace for all logistics needs, from trucking and warehousing through to the last mile and express delivery, so the expansion into drone services is a seamless extension.”

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “This agreement comes as part of Emirates Post Group’s vision to foster collaborations with pioneering UAE firms that embrace advanced technologies, so that we may provide customers with innovative delivery solutions. Maqta Gateway is an ideal partner for this project, delivering UAE-initiated innovation through an advanced digital platform. This explorative drone project represents an efficient and environmentally responsible solution for the delivery of small to medium sized packages, in line with the Universal Postal Union’s (UPU) sustainable development objectives. By supporting this project, we are confident that we can alleviate road congestion and reduce fuel consumption in last-mile deliveries.”

Mohammed Al Dhaheri, CEO - SkyGo, said: “SkyGo is focused on proactively pioneering the technology of drones across the UAE to positively disrupt multiple sectors within the marketplace. Our ability to collaborate and deliver value has ensured continuous fruitful partnerships with leaders such as the General Civil Aviation Authority, our main partner in our drone project. We are proud to announce the utilization of our drone technologies by Maqta Gateway and Emirates Post Group. This is yet another step in the process of transforming global trade to becoming more efficient, sustainable, and environmentally responsible.”

Details of the trial programme will be released towards the end of 2022, with a full commercial offering planned for launch in the next year, pending approval.

About AD Ports Group:

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as the region’s premier facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the emirate’s economic development over the past decade.

Operating several clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 10 ports and terminals, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

AD Ports Group is rated A+ by S&P and A+ Outlook Stable by Fitch.

For more information, please visit: adportsgroup.com

About Maqta Gateway

Established in 2016, Maqta Gateway - a wholly owned subsidiary of AD Ports Group - is a facilitator of advanced, innovative solutions for the maritime sector, designed to enable integrated digital global trade. Maqta Gateway supports AD Ports Group in its strategy of digitalisation and is spearheading the digital mandate of Abu Dhabi’s maritime, trade and government services.

As a founding partner of the Abu Dhabi-led HOPE Consortium, Maqta Gateway is leveraging its digital technology and supply-chain expertise to facilitate the emriate’s drive to deliver large quantities of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

For more information, please visit: maqta.ae

About EPG:

Headquartered in Dubai, Emirates Post Group Company, a public joint-stock company operates across the emirates managing and overseeing its postal operational division, Emirates Post, as well as Wall Street Exchange (WSE), Instant Cash and Electronic Documents Centre (EDC).

About SkyGo:

SkyGo is Abu Dhabi based startup with ambitious projects using drone technologies to provide solutions across different industries and sectors in the Middle East.