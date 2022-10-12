Dubai: KCG, the parent company of locally grown PINZA!, has announced the opening of its first PINZA! physical store in the South Market Food Hall, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai catering to the growing customer demand in the region.

Giving customers the chance to enjoy PINZA! at its absolute best — piping hot and fresh from the oven — the debut dine-in store at DIFC is part of the company’s expansion plan to make healthy PINZA!, the modern foodie’s answer to a wholesome, guilt-free and ridiculously delicious, hand-kneaded crust, available to customers to enjoy in person.

To date, PINZA! has predominantly been a delivery brand with locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, covering areas such as Business Bay, Downtown, Mirdiff, JVC, JLT, DIC in Dubai, and Reem Island, Al Nayhan, Zayed Sports City, Embassies District, Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

As part of this expansion plan, PINZA! also opened its second dine-in location at Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi. PINZA!’s signature dough ensures that a crisp, light, easy-to-digest, healthier, and tastier option will now be available to enjoy in person at the new location.

Tamer Elkhayat, CEO of KCG, the parent company of Pinza!, said: “Dubai continues to welcome visitors as well as residents from all over the world who seek the utmost in food flavour and quality. With the growing demand for great healthy and tasty food, we are excited to launch our first dine-in location in Dubai.

This launch represents a milestone for us as a brand since our launch, and we look forward to welcoming customers at our inaugural dine-in outlet turning it into a vibrant and modern community in the heart of DIFC.”

Bringing healthy and tasty PINZA! to all health-conscious foodies in the UAE, the new store will arguably serve the tastiest and healthiest pizza on the market.

PINZA!’s experts scoured Italy for the best cured meats such as our bresaola and beef spianata picante, our Italian tomatoes, and Italian cheeses, all of which distinguish PINZA! from the competition. Additionally, their mozzarella is locally produced by the finest Italian craftsmen and their vegetables are sourced locally when possible, ensuring that they select only the freshest GMO-free veggies and herbs for their toppings.

About KCG:

KCG is the parent company behind award-winning global food concepts such as PINZA! and By PINZA! brands (as well as many more). Founded in 2015 by high-school friends Tamer Elkhayat and Faisal Yabroudi, who collectively have the same passion, drive and vision – to change the narrative that ‘fast food is unhealthy’. At KCG, we create, manage and operate food concepts that push boundaries. We focus on food that is wholesome, full of flavour, nutritious and delicious.

About PINZA!:

Not a pizza, not a flatbread, PINZA! is in a class all of its own. And rightly so. It is the modern foodie’s answer to a wholesome, guilt-free and ridiculously delicious, hand-kneaded crust. The secret is the 80% hydration of our proprietary special blend of Italian flour, this ensures a crisp, light, easy-to-digest, healthier and tastier base! We scoured Italy for the best cured meats such as our bresaola and beef spianata picante, our Italian tomatoes, and Italian cheeses. Our Mozzarella is locally produced by the finest Italian craftsmen and Our vegetables are sourced locally when possible, ensuring that we select only the freshest GMO-free veggies and herbs for our toppings.