New waterfront development amidst Dubai’s iconic shores offers luxury living with a blend of Italian-inspired elegance and modern amenities

Dubai, UAE: In a stunning showcase of architecture and luxury living, Pinnacle Developers has partnered with Devmark, the UAE’s premier real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, to proudly launch Vitalia Palm Jumeirah Residences, an exclusive waterfront development on the prestigious shores of Palm Jumeirah. This landmark project beautifully marries Dubai’s ambitious spirit with the serene luxury of the Italian Riviera, offering future residents an unparalleled lifestyle in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations. Devmark has been appointed as the master agent for the sales and marketing of the project, which embodies the Italian art of ‘La Dolce Vita’—the good life—through its sophisticated design and stunning vistas towards the Arabian Gulf.

Located on the East Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, Vitalia rises nine stories and features 45 exquisite residences, ranging from spacious two- and three-bedroom apartments to lavish four-bedroom duplexes and penthouses.

Crafted by Model, the architects behind this stunning project, and featuring interiors by Sneha Divias Atelier, Vitalia Palm Jumeirah Residences is a sanctuary where every detail is meticulously crafted to evoke elegance and comfort. Upon arrival, residents are greeted by a striking entrance with concierge services that set the tone for the exceptional service and luxury that define the residence. Each home is artfully designed to embody a sophisticated European lifestyle while capturing the essence of waterfront living. The residences boast high ceilings and nearly 3-metre-tall, full-height double-reflection thermo-glazed windows flood living spaces with light, offering residents a backdrop of dynamic beauty that complements the tranquil interiors. Residents will enjoy luxury features like Dekton Marmorio and warm wood parquet flooring, bespoke Snaidero cabinetry in the kitchens with Laminam Diamond Cream countertops, and high-end Miele appliances. Sleek oak grey veneer doors and stylish Pianca wardrobes enhance the refined storage solutions, while bespoke Gessi bathroom fittings add a luxurious touch. Additionally, advanced smart home systems offer residents effortless control over lighting, climate, and security, ensuring a lifestyle of convenience and modern luxury.

Vitalia offers a lifestyle of unparalleled indulgence, enhanced by an array of premium amenities meticulously tailored for wellness and relaxation. The state-of-the-art fitness centre featuring cutting-edge Technogym equipment and multiple swimming pools, including a dedicated children’s pool, are thoughtfully designed to cater to both the physical well-being and leisure needs of residents. Moreover, EV charging stations are available on the ground floor, elevating sustainable living to a luxury rather than just an option. These features collectively reinforce Vitalia’s commitment to being a sanctuary for the soul, where every aspect of the environment is crafted to support a life of serene luxury.

Commenting on the Vitalia Palm Jumeirah Residences, a spokesperson at Pinnacle Developers said, “We are excited to launch Vitalia, a project that not only reflects our dedication to excellence but also our commitment to go beyond the ordinary, seeking out remarkable locations with extraordinary potential. Vitalia is more than just a residence; it’s a testament to the unique lifestyle afforded by the iconic Palm Jumeirah—a place that speaks to the spirit and embodies the boldest dreams of our clientele. Our collaboration with Devmark harnesses their market-leading expertise to uniquely position Vitalia in the market, targeting discerning buyers who value sophistication and innovative living solutions. We are confident that Vitalia will redefine luxury living, offering our residents a lifestyle enriched with contentment, meaning, and the art of elevated living.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Pinnacle Developers to bring to market Vitalia, marking a significant addition to Dubai’s waterfront developments,” said Richard Aybar, Managing Director of Devmark. “Waterfront developments continue to attract discerning buyers, reflecting their sophisticated tastes and quest for exclusivity and investment potential. With Vitalia, we are not just setting a new benchmark; we are redefining luxury waterfront living in one of Dubai’s most iconic locations.

The strategic location of Vitalia provides residents with effortless access to Dubai’s celebrated attractions, including world-class shopping malls, gourmet restaurants, and recreational venues. Just 15 minutes from Dubai Marina and 35 minutes from Dubai International Airport, Vitalia ensures connectivity and convenience are at the forefront of the living experience.

Slated for completion by 2026, Devmark is currently accepting bookings, offering prospective residents the chance to own a part of this exceptional new addition to Palm Jumeirah.

About Pinnacle Developers:

Pinnacle Developers is a premier luxury real estate developer that goes beyond the ordinary, meticulously choosing remarkable locations with extraordinary potential. Known for their visionary projects and exceptional quality, they create iconic residential and commercial properties that embody sophistication and offer superior investment opportunities. With a commitment to trust, integrity, and unrivalled quality, Pinnacle Developers unites the finest minds in design and architecture to transform visions into reality. Their steadfast dedication and firm commitment to their clients have established Pinnacle as a beacon of luxury living, where significant aspirations come to fruition, and every project is a testament to a life well-lived.

About Devmark:

Devmark is the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, known for providing value through a developer-centric, results-driven approach. Devmark delivers an integrated consultancy across the entire developer value chain from project conceptualisation to the final sales process. With a proven track record of working with established global real estate brands, Devmark has become a trusted partner for developers in the market, with a market-leading and diverse senior leadership team. With a leadership team that has over 100 years of combined real estate experience and a sell-out volume of AED15.2 billion, Devmark is one of the most experienced real estate project sales and marketing consultancies in the UAE.