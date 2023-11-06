PIF’s voluntary compliance with the GIPS standards is a further demonstration of PIF’s ongoing commitment to global best practice in governance, integrity and transparency

Riyadh: - The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced its voluntary compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) from CFA Institute, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to global best practice. Compliance with the GIPS standards forms part of PIF’s world-class governance and transparency standards that encompass all its activities.

Introduced in 1999, the GIPS standards are global voluntary standards based on the fundamental principles of full disclosure and fair representation of investment performance. The GIPS standards are administered globally by CFA Institute and have been adopted by more than 1,700 firms and asset owners in 48 markets around the world. Although not required, PIF was verified by an independent party.

PIF is one of very few sovereign wealth funds globally to adhere to the GIPS standards, underscoring its ongoing commitment to the highest levels of transparency and good governance. This follows the publication of PIF’s recent annual reports and bond prospectus, as well as its standalone credit rating, as measured by Moody’s, which is the second highest among sovereign wealth funds globally.

Yasir A. AlSalman, Chief Financial Officer, at PIF, said: “The GIPS standards allow sovereign wealth funds to demonstrate their investment performance reporting meets globally accepted best practices. Adopting the GIPS standards demonstrates PIF’s commitment to not only working with compliant investment management firms, but ensures we continue to operate with integrity, transparency and maintain the highest standards in our reporting. Compliance with the GIPS standards is an important part of our ongoing commitment to a robust investment process and PIF’s leading role in transforming Saudi Arabia's economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Karyn Vincent, CFA, CIPM, Senior Head of Global Industry Standards for CFA Institute, said: “While many asset managers around the world have adopted the GIPS standards as a way to strengthen reporting and boost transparency, PIF is an example of a leader that is truly advancing the investment profession by employing a higher standard. We applaud PIF for attaining compliance with the GIPS standards, and we encourage more sovereign wealth funds to follow their lead to promote fairness, transparency, and ethics in investment performance.”

ABOUT PIF

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world. Since 2015, when the Board was reconstituted and oversight transferred to the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, the Fund’s board of directors has been chaired by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund. PIF plays a leading role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation and diversification, as well as contributing to shaping the future of the global economy. Since 2017, PIF has established 90 companies. PIF is building a diversified portfolio by entering into attractive and long-term investment opportunities in 13 strategic sectors in Saudi Arabia and globally. PIF's strategy, as set out in the PIF Program 2021-2025 - one of the Vision 2030 realization programs - aims to enable many promising sectors and contribute to increasing local content by creating partnerships with the private sector, in addition to injecting at least 150 billion riyals annually into the local economy. PIF works to transfer technologies and localize knowledge to build a prosperous and sustainable economy domestically. As the investment arm of Saudi Arabia, PIF looks to make unique investments, and is building strategic alliances and partnerships with prestigious international institutions and organizations, which contribute to achieving real long-term value for Saudi Arabia, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. PIF has also created an operational governance model that reflects its main tasks and objectives, in line with best international practices. Applying this model of governance enhances the level of transparency and effectiveness in decision-making and future progress.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are nearly 200,000 CFA charter holders worldwide in more than 160 markets. CFA Institute has ten offices worldwide and 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @CFAInstitute and on Facebook.com/CFAInstitute. For more information about the GIPS standards, visit www.gipsstandards.org.

