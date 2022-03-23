Dubai, UAE: PID Owners Association Management LLC (PIDOAM), a subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC has awarded Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies providing integrated, sustainable Facilities Management (FM) services with a contract to manage eco-friendly Mosquito Control System in Green Community, Dubai Investments Park (DIP).

Under the terms of the contract, Imdaad will supply, install, and maintain the Eco-friendly Mosquito Control System, which is an environmentally friendly, insecticide-free mosquito control system that is ideally suited for use in residential areas. The agreement was signed between Saood Al Mutaiwee, General Manager, PID Owners Association Management LLC (PIDOAM) and Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad.

Expressing his views on the partnership Saood Al Mutaiwee, General Manager, PID Owners Association Management LLC (PID OAM) said, “Our partnership with Imdaad is aimed at reinforcing our commitment towards maintaining cleaner, safer and happier communities. We are extremely happy to implement this healthier alternative to fogging within the Green Community, DIP common areas, marking the largest deployment of Mosquito Control Systems within a development. The deployment of these eco-friendly machines are aimed at promoting a sustainable lifestyle, safeguarding the health of the residents, and promoting outdoor activities across the lush green and peaceful Green Community.”

Commenting on the agreement, Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, said: “We are proud to not only offer our FM solutions at one of Dubai’s premier community developments on a long-term basis after a year of fruitful partnership, but to further promote innovative eco-friendly technology here in the UAE. Our team looks forward to fully implementing the system across the Green Community and the positive impact it will have on the health and well-being of its residents.”

The company is set to Install & manage the system to serve over 1185 villas and 596 Units and the community’s common areas. The contract scope not only reflects the trust that Imdaad has built over the years with some of Dubai’s largest real estate developers, but its vision for an FM solutions industry that adheres to the highest sustainability standards.

Certified by the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), PID Owners Association Management LLC (PIDOAM) works towards the seamless management of the community by ensuring smartly managed, efficiently run, and splendidly preserved communities.

About Imdaad

Imdaad is a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets. Established in 2007, the company is headquartered in Dubai with site offices and branches across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi. Imdaad’ s suite of complete turnkey solutions includes Integrated FM, Hard FM, and Home-Pro, as well as Environmental Services such as solid waste and wastewater management and power rentals. In addition, Imdaad’ s intelligent platform for facilities management, Imdaad, provides real-time insights on the performance and trends of interconnected assets and ecosystems to offer recommendations for predictive maintenance and corrective actions. Owing to its personalized business model that is based on providing cost-effective and sustainable services, Imdaad has grown to become the partner of choice for customers within the UAE and across the GCC. The company's multi-cultural workforce comprises more than 7,000 skilled employees, representing over 45 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.imdaad.ae.