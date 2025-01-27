Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Royal Philips, (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its latest healthcare innovations at Arab Health 2025 (January 27 – 30, 2025, Dubai, UAE). These solutions aim to empower hospitals and health systems in delivering better care for more people.

At this year’s Arab Health 2025, Philips will showcase healthcare innovations, focusing on diagnostic solutions, hospital patient monitoring, precision care, and informatics. These industry-leading solutions, including cloud-based data management, advanced visualization, automation, and AI aim to reduce administrative burdens, optimize workflows, and empower clinicians with insights to enhance experiences and improve patient outcomes.

“Philips’ participation at Arab Health 2025 underscores our commitment to transformative solutions and partnerships that aim to empower clinicians with insights, optimize workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and improve patient outcomes,” said Vincenzo Ventricelli, CEO, Philips Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (META).

Advancing Diagnosis and Treatment with Innovative AI-supported Imaging Solutions

At Arab Health 2025, Philips will unveil its next-generation BlueSeal helium-free[1] MRI system, integrated with AI-enabled Smart Reading. As the industry's first helium-free MR scanner, it features cloud-based, AI-driven automated reporting[2] for disease areas such as neurology and oncology. The lightweight 1.5T BlueSeal MRI improves global access to precision diagnosis, enhances productivity with AI-assisted workflows, and supports sustainability.

Philips will also spotlight the fully AI-enabled CT 5300, featuring Precise Image AI-based reconstruction software to assist at every step of the CT workflow, while improving image quality for complex exams and reducing radiation dose. The Spectral CT 7500 delivers advanced diagnostics in a single spectral scan, supporting accurate diagnoses across cardiology, oncology, neurology, musculoskeletal, and pediatrics while reducing the need for additional scans and speeding up treatment.

The newest releases of Philips EPIQ Elite Elevate and Affiniti systems bring enhanced ultrasound imaging with advanced workflow automation and quantification tools, enabling faster, more consistent exams while increasing clinical confidence. With over 100 optimized presets across multiple applications—including over 50% reduction in image optimization time for abdominal and obstetrics exams[3]—these systems support accurate, first-time-right diagnoses and more efficient care planning.

Improving clinical efficiency through Image-Guided Interventional Procedures

The latest Azurion 7 platform, on display at Arab Health 2025, supports image-guided procedures with a 17% reduction in procedure time and a 12% cut in patient prep time, creating the ability to treat one additional patient per day. Its new neuro-biplane angiography system (Azurion Release 3.0) streamlines workflow, offering fast transitions between 2D and 3D imaging for real-time insights, quicker diagnoses, and timely interventions for critical patients.

The Zenition 90 Motorized C-arm System, showcased at Arab Health, supports complex vascular procedures like cardiac interventions, pain management, and urology. With table-side surgeon control, advanced imaging, and automated workflows, it enhances flexibility, independence, and clinical efficiency.

Revolutionizing Patient Care with Advanced Hospital Patient Monitoring Technologies

At Arab Health, Philips' Hospital Patient Monitoring (HPM) Lounge will spotlight solutions designed to create a connected ecosystem where medical devices work seamlessly together; enabling clinicians to respond promptly to patient needs, reducing the risk of complications, and enhancing patient safety and outcomes.

In addition, the award-winning, flexible, and scalable IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6000 Series will be on display, designed to address staff burnout. The IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6000 Series provides timely insights to help clinicians make informed decisions and streamlines clinical workflows through seamless integration with hospital information systems. Philips will also showcase the integration of Edwards Lifesciences FloTrac™ hemodynamic monitoring into its bedside patient monitors, providing clinicians with quick, actionable insights to improve patient care.

Philips will also feature the Visual Patient Avatar, an innovative monitoring solution that transforms complex patient data into an intuitive avatar using colour, shape, and animation, helping anaesthesiologists improve their situational awareness.

For cardiology, Philips will feature the advanced Cardiac Workstation CW7000, designed to enhance decision-making. Paired with advanced ECG management and integration with Philips IntelliSpace ECG, it reduces administrative tasks, it allows care teams to focus on patients while providing insights into trends and risk profiles through comparison of current and past ECGs.

Philips will also showcase the synergy between Philips’ Hospital Patient Monitoring (HPM) solutions and the new Service-oriented Device Connectivity (SDC), designed to drive advancements in clinical practice and improve patient outcomes. Once the standard is released next year it will realise a truly interoperable ecosystem that helps to ensure devices are not competing with one another and reduces alarms, allowing clinicians to focus more efficiently.

Accelerating Diagnosis and Treatment with Data-Driven Insights

Philips' healthcare informatics solutions that will be showcased at Arab Health aim to streamline operations, optimize workflows, and facilitate secure collaborations to improve clinical and operational efficiency, and ultimately reach more patients.

Innovations include:

The Philips Electronic Hospital Record (EHR) interoperability and integration solutions, such as the Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP), that enhance predictability, collaboration, and integration by enabling seamless data flow and comprehensive patient overviews, and the Philips Medical Device Integration (MDI) solution, that overcomes connectivity and security challenges, streamlining clinical workflows by ensuring medical device data is readily available for documentation, reporting, analysis, and decision-making.

The Philips Digital Pathology Solutions feature advanced pathology scanners, data management, and data visualization capabilities that create efficient, optimized workflows and offer scalability and flexibility, to enhance patient care.

In acute care, the Philips IntelliSpace Critical Care & Anesthesia (ICCA) system, offers advanced clinical decision support and documentation, specifically designed for critical care and anaesthesia settings.

Additionally, the Capsule Medical Device Information Platform offers vendor-neutral connectivity, live-streaming data from over 1,000 medical devices, making it accessible for use in EMRs, clinical systems, and decision support applications.

Arab Health 2025 is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 27 – 30, 2025. Visit the Philips booth at Stand S2.D10, Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai.

For more information or to book time with one of our Philips Lifecycle Solutions experts, visit the Philips at Arab Health webpage and follow @PhilipsME on X (Twitter) for live #ArabHealth2025 updates.

[1] Helium-free operations. 7 liters of helium is permanently enclosed in the cryogenic circuit.

[2] BlueSeal XE/SE and Smart Reading are not yet CE marked, not cleared in all countries, and not yet available for delivery in any country. Please consult your Philips contact person for further information.

[3] D001833994, Marketing Claim Evidence for VM12.0 Workflow Efficiency Quick Launch Preset.