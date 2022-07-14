Dubai, UAE – ekaterra, the world’s largest tea business, has appointed PHD to manage its global media activity. The new partnership will see PHD deliver integrated media strategies, planning and buying duties for all ekaterra brands in over 40 markets.

ekaterra’s core brands include Lipton, PG Tips, Pukka, TAZO, T2 and Brooke Bond as well as several local brands. PHD, an Omnicom Group agency, wins the account after a 4-month pitch against several competitive players.

Key to the win was the strength of PHD’s strategic approach, agile and digital-first mindset along with its proprietary planning platform – Omni – which has been customized to the needs of ekaterra covering strategy, workflow, investment setting and audience planning.

On the appointment, Aparna Sundaresh, chief marketing and digital officer at ekaterra, said: “I am delighted to partner with the talented team at PHD on our journey to grow a world of well-being. Our iconic tea brands like Lipton, PG Tips, Pukka and many more have deep cultural resonance. I look forward to bringing the power of these brands into every household through agile, effective, and innovative media thinking.”

Commenting on the announcement, Philippa Brown, WW CEO, PHD, said: “PHD is thrilled at the prospect of working with ekaterra. We have enjoyed our interactions with the entire team and found the process collaborative, transparent and expertly managed. We are excited to help the brands achieve a disproportionate share of attention as we work to achieve sustainable and consistent growth over the coming years.”

“This was an exciting pitch that saw the team make leaps in their approach to customised strategic planning. We focused on how strong rigorous media planning, combined with science, can unite for ekaterra through our Omni marketing solution. We are delighted to have the opportunity to grow their exciting brand portfolio in the region and beyond,” adds CEO of PHD MENA, Luca Allam.

Whilst the transition plans will kick in from August, implementation will begin in September 2022.

About PHD

PHD is a growth-focused agency that uses the power of imagination to deliver disproportionate growth for brands.

Since it was founded in London in 1990, as the first media agency to offer strategic and creative planning, PHD has been helping clients achieve disproportionate growth.

Today with over 100 offices in 74 countries, PHD remains in the business of growth, with a challenger mindset and focus on creativity.

Using its proprietary gamified operating system, Omni Studio, which enables the network to work together in a live environment, PHD creates ideas that go beyond expectations; ideas that enable brands to move beyond incremental improvements and make the leap above their competitors.

PHD is ranked in the top four most globally awarded networks in the world (according to the 2020 WARC Media 100) and was named Media Network of the Festival for 2020 and 2021 at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. In 2020, PHD was also crowned EMEA Media Network of the Year at the Campaign Awards and Media Network of the Year at M&M Global and Festival of Media North America.

The PHD network is part of the Omnicom Media Group, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

ABOUT EKATERRA:

ekaterra is the leading global tea business, with world class purpose driven brands including Lipton, PG tips, Pukka, T2 and TAZO®. With 11 production factories in four continents and tea estates in 3 countries, ekaterra is growing a world of wellbeing through the regenerative power of plants. https://ekaterratea.com/