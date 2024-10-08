Dubai, UAE – Pfizer is bringing new hope for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) patients in the UAE through its first and only approved oral treatment following the successful inaugural launch in the US.

Metastatic CRPC is a form of prostate cancer that has spread beyond the prostate gland and has progressed despite medical or surgical treatment to lower testosterone. Approximately 10-20 percent of patients with prostate cancer develop mCRPC within 5-7 years of diagnosis.[i]

Commenting on the approval of this new treatment in the UAE, Dr Syed Hammad Tirmazy, Consultant Oncologist and Head of Oncology, Dubai Hospital, UAE, said: “While great progress has been made in the treatment of metastatic CRPC over the last decade, it remains the fifth most common cause of cancer death among men globally. Metastatic CRPC is an aggressive form of cancer and one that advances quickly. We have seen very promising results in the clinical trials of this new treatment from Pfizer and we are pleased to be able to witness a potentially life-changing treatment to patients in the UAE.”

Pfizer’s industry-leading oncology portfolio and extensive pipeline is comprised of three core mechanisms of action to attack cancer from multiple angles, including small molecules, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and bispecific antibodies, including other immune-oncology biologics. The global pharmaceutical giant is focused on delivering transformative therapies in some of the world’s most common cancers, including breast cancer, genitourinary cancer, hematology-oncology, and thoracic cancers, which includes lung cancer.

Nadine Tarcha, Pfizer's Gulf Medical Director, added: “At Pfizer, we understand that time is life, especially for patients battling critical types of cancer. Each day matters for those desperately waiting for medical breakthroughs, and we are committed to accelerating the pace of innovation to deliver life-changing therapies to those who need them. With cancer continuing to be a leading cause of death globally, we are investing heavily in research and development in oncology with a strong sense of urgency to deliver breakthroughs that can change patients’ lives. This treatment against Metastatic CRPC represents a significant milestone towards our commitment to transforming the lives of cancer patients.”

Despite significant progress, cancer remains one of the biggest health challenges of our lifetime. It is the second leading cause of death worldwide, with one in five people globally receiving a diagnosis of cancer within their lifetime. According to the World Health Organization, in 2022, approximately 20 million new cancer cases were reported globally, leading to 9.7 million deaths. Pfizer remains at the forefront of a new era in cancer care. Driven by science, the company is committed to accelerating breakthroughs to help people with cancer live better and longer lives. By 2030, Pfizer aims to double the number of patients treated with its cancer medicines.

