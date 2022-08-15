Dubai, UAE: A music producer and artist; a filmmaker, director and photographer; a journalist and presenter; an adventurer and public speaker. For its new regional campaign, PEUGEOT Middle East has enlisted the help of four local talents – Saud AlTurki, Chndy, Ajwa Al Joudi and Raha Moharrak – who embody the power of Allure, and the spirit and style of the 3008, 508, 208 and e-2008 models.



If you take a drive with Saud AlTurki, you’ll definitely be playing and debating music, and perhaps even listening to some of Saud’s own tracks. This talented producer and artist credits his parents with shaping his interests from a very early age, and taught him that music has the ability to unite cultures, bridging the divide through rhythm, beats and lyrics.



First he began creating his own tracks, and collaborated with major US artists, such as Swizz Beats, DJ Khaled and Talib Kweli. Then he turned his attention to nurturing and guiding new talent from the region by founding his own label, Brij Entertainment, based in Los Angeles. In the PEUGEOT campaign, Saud can be seen driving the 3008 SUV, which shares his strength, confidence and charm.



Talking about Allure, Saud says: “When style combines with rhythm and flow, when you’re doing what you love, and you make it your own, when what you create, becomes your artistic expression…. that’s what I would call Allure.”



Taking a drive with Chndy could be just as eventful, with several stops along the way to take artistic photographs of the car. Born in Oman, Chndy moved to Riyadh in 2014, and says that the shift unleashed his creativity. Chndy’s inspiration and vision has no limits and extends to several other areas where he gets to express his individual and subjective interpretations of the world, whether its through music, interior design, photography, filmmaking or design.



Often working with creative partner Cheb Moha, the pair served as official photographers for Nike Football’s campaign for the Saudi Arabian football team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup; they worked with Gucci, Vans and The Hundreds; and even have their own clothing brand, Shabab. After landing a spot with Cheb in Forbes Middle East’s 30 Under 30 list last year, Chndy worked as a consultant for the Red Sea International Film Festival. For someone this multi-talented, the versatile 508 saloon from PEUGEOT is ideal.



Describing Allure, Chndy asks: “What’s allure? It’s living life by your own rules, not bowing down to anybody. It’s doing what you want, how you want, when you want.”



No doubt Ajwa Al Joudi would jump into her car to whisk you away to the next breaking news story, although she is just as likely to be headed to a glamorous red-carpet event. After earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the King Abdul-Aziz University in Jeddah, Ajwa graduated with a master’s in journalism from California State University, Northridge, returning to Saudi Arabia to begin her broadcast career.



After a stint with Al-Arabiya, where she worked as a reporter, Ajwa was selected to present the Boulevard of Talents show on MBC 1 last year, where singers compete to become professional artists. Ajwa is noted for her distinctive style and hopes to inspire young women everywhere. With its sporty silhouette and clean lines, the PEUGEOT 208 city car will keep up with Ajwa’s busy lifestyle.



Ajwa is clear on her own interpretation of Allure: “Passion and dreams, no in-betweens, that’s Allure; being driven, being fierce, a force to be reckoned with.”



Finally, a drive with Raha Moharrak could send you into the unknown, on a journey packed with adventure. Among her greatest achievements, Raha made history as the youngest Arab and the first Saudi woman to climb Mount Everest. She has also climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Vinson in the Antarctic, and is the first Saudi woman to have scaled the Seven Summits – the highest peaks on each continent.



Calling herself a ‘graphic designer by trade, world nomad by passion’ on her Twitter handle, referring to her day job in Dubai, Raha seeks to inspire others through public speaking, and break down stereotypes that sport is only for the male population, or that it’s just about medals and winning. With her love of nature and the outdoors, Raha will feel at home driving the PEUGEOT e-2008 compact electric SUV, with zero tailpipe emissions.



Speaking on Allure, Raha says: “Allure is what pulls you higher, a force bigger than you are, irresistible beauty, that can only be explained when it’s finally here.”



Developed with Dubai-headquartered independent creative advertising agency Science & Sunshine, the campaign includes a brand manifesto video running now across digital and cinema in UAE and KSA [Campaign video]. Four additional cuts with standalone segments dedicated to each of the culture shapers – Saud AlTurki, Chndy, Ajwa Al Joudi and Raha Moharrak, all paired with their alluring PEUEGOT vehicles – will be launched over the next four weeks.