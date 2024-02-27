Eng. Mohamed Mourad: We seek to localize the oil industry by blending more than 25 local products with the highest international quality in the Egyptian market.

Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) has increased its global investment in research and development by 60% since 2021 to provide advanced technologies to produce high-quality products.

Cairo, Egypt – [February] – Petronas Lubricants International (PLI), a global leader in high-performance lubricants, held a strategic meeting with EV For Petroleum Services Company, the authorized distributor and blender of Petronas lubricants international in Egypt, to discuss its vision towards enhancing its presence and investments in the Egyptian market, in the presence of Mr. Giuseppe Pedretti, Regional President of PETRONAS Lubricants International Europe Middle East and Africa, Mr. Carl Sault Regional Industrial Petronas EMEA, Eng. Mohamed Abou Ghaly Board Member of AbouGhaly Motors Group, Eng. Mohamed Mourad, CEO & Managing Partner of EV for Petroleum Services, Mr. Amr Seoudi, Group Chief Financial Officer of Abou Ghaly Motors.

In this context, EV for Petroleum Services, in its partnership with PETRONAS Lubricants International Europe Middle East and Africa, benefits from its advanced capabilities and extensive global experience, to provide innovative, high-quality products, through its continuous investments in R&D, which exceeded USD 1.16 billion in 2021.

Eng. Mohamed Mourad, CEO and Managing Partner of EV for Petroleum Services, stated: "Petronas has the vision to transform Egypt into an export hub for neighboring countries and the African continent, by providing oils that suit the needs of vehicles according to their operating conditions, to offer superior performance and protection in harsh environments, and to contribute to fuel efficiency and reduce emissions,".

Eng. Mohamed Mourad also added that the meetings revolved around discussing future expansion plans for Petronas’ lubricants international products in the Egyptian and African markets and launching new products that keep pace with the current development in passenger cars and light and heavy vehicles. EV for Petroleum Services, the licensed distributor of Petronas lubricants in Egypt, also supports the Egyptian Government’s efforts in developing and localizing the oil industry, by blending more than 25 local products with the highest international quality and making them available in the local market.

Mourad expressed his appreciation for the successes that have been achieved and his aspiration for more successes during the coming period in the field of developing and blending oils besides distributing Petronas International Company’s products.

It is worth mentioning that PETRONAS, a world-renowned leader in lubricants trusted by demanding customers like the Mercedes Formula One team, is expected to add a valuable addition to the Egyptian market with its new products.

-Ends-