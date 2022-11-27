JEDDAH: The National Motor Company holds a structured group of high-profile global automotive brands within its dealership portfolio in the KSA, such as Nissan, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, RAM, Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Fiat, Mopar and Foton.

The Organizing Committee of the 10th National Auto Awards recognized Petromin Corporation’s subsidiary, National Motor Company, as the ‘Best Automotive Dealer’ in the Saudi automotive sector for 2022.

The National Motor Company received this prestigious distinction during the awards ceremony held in Jeddah, organized by PR Arabia. VIPs and distinguished officials from the automotive sector, across the Kingdom and the Middle East, attended the ceremony, including members of the media and representatives from international automotive agencies.

The award reflects National Motor Company’s unwavering commitment, driven by the underlining strategic vision of Petromin, towards providing one of the best sales and aftersales services, offering spare parts in the Kingdom, and adapting to the customer’s changing needs.

The National Motor Company consistently maintains a high level of customer satisfaction, because of constantly exceeding expectations, and supporting all touchpoints coupled with various significant benefits and high-quality service offerings that characterizes a unique experience.

Accepting the award with pride, Terence Byrne, CEO, National Motor Company, said, “We are happy to continue on the path of growth, through the resolute processes that were adopted years ago. With the principal aim of serving our customers, we are working to expand the coverage of our sales and aftersales services throughout the Kingdom. We aim to constantly be closer to our clientele in a bid to build bridges of trust and loyalty with them.”

The National Motor Company distinguishes itself through its level of service in the market and its organizational network of automotive professionals. Determined to create the most convenient, satisfying, and advanced experiences for its customers, they are striving to deliver the best outcomes across diverse touchpoints.

The company is also driven by a set of strong core values with integrity, passion, forward thinking, respect, and teamwork embedded within its work culture.

An advocate of equal opportunity in the workplace, the National Motor Company ensures that its team of highly trained professionals are motivated and empowered with ample prospects for professional development. This promotes an atmosphere where employees steer the business towards growth while enhancing and innovating its core quality services to customers across the Kingdom.

About Petromin Corporation:

Petromin is the leading Saudi mobility solutions provider with an unmatched reputation for the highest quality products and services in the industry today. Operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, since 1968, it started building its name for producing the highest quality lubricants in the region which grew overtime into a large mobility solutions provider to cover the entire automotive journey of the customer. With more than 6000 employees, Petromin exports its products to over 40 countries in the GCC, Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with fast and reliable vehicle maintenance services backed by an extensive network of service centers that provide unparalleled coverage across the region.

