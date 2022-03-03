Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: – Petromin Express, a world-class vehicle solutions provider with over 650 stations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, proudly conceded the Overall Winner Award along with two Gold Winner titles at the GCXA’22, Gulf Customer Experience Awards. Petromin takes pride and is honored to be the first Saudi firm to win the overall Title as well as multiple awards in the same year. Petromin Express, the market leader in the automotive care industry was recognized for constantly pushing boundaries to better engage with customers by redefining its parameters of innovation and identifying new ways to connect with today’s digitally empowered consumers, particularly amid the pandemic.

GCXA is a flagship event by Awards International recognizing top-performing companies that have transcended in incorporating CX into their organizational culture and have revolutionized customer experience in a range of qualified categories. This organizing body hosts 12 prestigious award programs around the world to recognize & celebrate the very best business initiatives embarked by companies around the globe.

The ceremony took place at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai, UAE. At the event, the Petromin team showcased their in-depth case on taking key initiatives by putting customer experience at the core of organization strategy, positioning it at the forefront of consumer behavior shifts by rapidly adapting technology and innovating consumer journey that better suit today’s digital-savvy customers. Petromin Express is awarded Gold Winner in the category of Customer Delight and CX in Times of Crisis.

Kalyana Sivagnanam, CEO at Petromin Corporation said, “We are humbled to be awarded for our continued contributions to the customer experience and efforts to address tomorrow’s challenges today. With so many companies in a race to compete on customer experience, it takes a lot to pull ahead of the pack. Petromin understands the importance of a customer-centric approach and how critical it is to understand the modern consumer’s journey. Our vision is to build customer loyalty with meaningful experiences and turn our customers into advocates with a humanized brand.”

Petromin offers fast and reliable vehicle maintenance services which have benefited a large proportion of drivers in Saudi Arabia. It is backed by an extensive network of service centers that provide unparalleled coverage across the Kingdom. Over the years, Petromin has built its legacy and excellence in the automotive industry by transforming vision into reality and seeking out new ways to better engage vehicle owners by ensuring high-quality products and services.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by GCXA for this prestigious title in recognition of always keeping customer experience at the foundation of Petromin Express value proposition, said Tariq Javed, Vice President at Petromin Express, “We want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to our wonderful customers, whose trust and loyalty have always encouraged us to continuously engage and provide an unmatched consumer experience. I also want to recognize the team at Petromin Express whose commitment, efforts, and seamless execution of our strategic roadmap have led to such prestigious acknowledgment. This award is a testament to Petromin’s capabilities and passion for delighting customers and providing them with an exceptional experience at every step of their journey.”

