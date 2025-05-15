Petromin Corporation, through its e-mobility subsidiary Electromin, proudly confirms its role as a key sponsor of Nissan Formula E Team for the FIA Formula E World Championship race in Tokyo (May 17-18, 2025). This landmark partnership showcases Petromin’s dedication to sustainability, electric mobility and global innovation, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

As a leader in smart EV charging solutions, Electromin’s sponsorship of Nissan Formula E Team’s campaign highlights its commitment to green racing and next-generation mobility technologies. Formula E, the world’s first all-electric street racing series, serves as a dynamic platform for advancing zero-emission transportation and cutting-edge performance engineering.

Mr. Kalyana Sivagnanam, Group CEO of Petromin Corporation, said: "Our partnership with Nissan Formula E Team reflects Petromin’s strategic vision for a sustainable, electrified future. Through Electromin, we support high-performance racing and accelerate mobility transformation in Saudi Arabia and beyond. This collaboration reinforces our position as a global innovator in e-mobility."

Mr. Tommaso Volpe, Managing Director and Team Principal of Nissan Formula E Team, added: "We are delighted to have Petromin and Electromin as key partners in our Formula E journey. Their commitment to sustainability and innovation mirrors our mission to push the boundaries of electric vehicle technology. Together, we aim to inspire the future of clean, high-performance mobility."

Petromin has extended an exclusive invitation to its valued partners, The Brokers, led by Group CEO Shivi and top management, to experience the Tokyo E-Prix. The delegation will attend the race, visit the Nissan Technical Centre, and explore the Nissan Museum, reinforcing the strategic alliance between Petromin and Nissan.

This initiative showcases Petromin’s commitment to its global partnerships and serves as a key opportunity to deepen collaboration with The Brokers. Petromin aims to build stronger personal and professional ties, enhance alignment on business goals, and establish mutual trust. Such engagements are vital in nurturing long-term relationships that drive collective success across markets.

About Petromin Corporation

Petromin Corporation is a leading energy and mobility company with operations across five countries and over 600 service centers. With a legacy of 50+ years, Petromin is driving transformation through sustainable lubricants, automotive services, and e-mobility solutions.

About Electromin

Electromin, a Petromin company, is Saudi Arabia’s first full-service e-mobility provider, delivering smart EV charging infrastructure with 100+ charging stations deployed nationwide. Electromin is a key enabler of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 electrification goals.