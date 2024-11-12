Dubai, UAE – Petal Ads, Huawei's Mobile-first digital advertising platform, celebrates a successful collaboration with Lotus cars, a renowned luxury automotive brand, marking a new milestone in digital marketing for luxury brands. This partnership exemplifies how Petal Ads is becoming the go-to platform for businesses targeting high-quality audiences such as sports car enthusiasts and luxury EV seekers across the Middle East and Africa.

Petal Ads has distinguished itself through its ability to offer luxury brands a precise, data-driven approach to digital marketing through its Data Management Platform (DMP) helping advertisers achieve objectives like brand awareness, driving consideration, and boosting conversions. With

over 580 million HMS monthly active users (MAUs) globally, Petal Ads enables brands to engage directly with their target audiences. This partnership with Lotus Cars demonstrates how luxury brands can leverage Petal Ads’ capabilities to create highly targeted campaigns that resonate with high-net-worth individuals and niche demographics.

By leveraging Petal Ads' device targeting features, Lotus Cars was able to identify high-net-worth individuals and audiences with refined tastes, perfectly positioning the Emira, Eletre and Emeya models as aspirational icons. Petal Ads enabled Lotus Cars to beat the planned KPIs by 18%, outperforming the automotive benchmark by 30%. Additionally, Petal Ads’ turnkey solutions, which encompass a full suite of advertising options, from digital campaigns to localized content and on-ground activations, further enhance engagement with diverse audiences across multiple touchpoints.

Commenting on the collaboration, William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said “Our successful collaboration with Lotus Cars has been a testament to the power of strategic, data-driven advertising. At Petal Ads, we are redefining the possibilities of luxury advertising. Through our advanced targeting and deep consumer insights, we have been able to connect Lotus Cars with high-quality customers who appreciate the blend of technology and craftsmanship that their vehicles represent. This partnership highlights how Petal Ads not only drives visibility but also creates impactful connections that align with Lotus Cars offerings.”

Ramzi Atat, Lotus Head of MARKETING & PR - ASIA PACIFIC, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA, said, “As a luxury automotive brand, communicating a sophisticated high-tech product to a niche target audience can be challenging. As part of our media strategy, we have partnered with Petal Ads which is a platform with advanced targeting and data-driven insights. Petal ads provided us with market leading capabilities to connect with high-net-worth individuals and pre-qualified audiences. By leveraging the media solution’s capabilities, we were able to position our Lotus Emira, Eletre and Emeya as aspirational icons, reaching sports car enthusiasts and luxury EV seekers across key markets.”

Echoing the excitement, Natale Panella, Fusion 5, Head of Digital, said: “As a tech-enabled omnichannel agency, we recognized Petal Ads as the perfect platform aligning with our clients’ needs. The campaign went beyond our expectations, with both models Emira, Eletre and Emeya overachieving our planning rates by 18%, and beating the industry benchmark by 30%. Petal Ads allowed us to tap into an audience that is interested in luxury, tech and performance, all values that Lotus Cars represents.”

The collaboration between Petal Ads and Lotus Cars has redefined luxury digital marketing in the MEA region. By leveraging cutting-edge targeting and data-driven insights, Petal Ads and Lotus Cars have demonstrated how a strategic collaboration can drive impactful engagement, elevate brand presence, and achieve exceptional results in competitive markets.

About Petal Ads

Petal Ads is Huawei’s innovative mobile-first digital advertising platform., delivers a broad array of mainstream ad formats to more than 730 million global Huawei device users. With a mission to enhance, the state of mobile advertising Petal Ads gives Huawei ecosystem partners the opportunity to transmit key information and provide quality services on a vast new scale, by serving as a bridge to Huawei devices and Huawei Mobile Services users. With a data footprint that combines both branded Huawei demand as well as external advertisers, marketers have exclusive access to a significant global user base of Huawei device users, who are currently not being serviced through similar technologies. Powered by Huawei-built HMS Core that has a presence in over 170+ countries and regions, 96,000 R&D employees globally, and 580 million users, Petal Ads is committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organization to create a fully connected, intelligent world. More information on Petal Ads can be found here:

https://ads.huawei.com/usermgtportal/home/index.html#/

About Lotus

Lotus is a global luxury technology brand built on solid foundations and a rich heritage. Since the formation of Lotus in 1948, it has been pioneering true innovation, introducing cutting-edge technologies and designs to meet its uncompromising vision of how a car should look, perform and feel. It is made up of a high-performance sports car business, Lotus Cars, and an all-electric luxury mobility provider, Lotus Technology. Together, we are setting a new standard for automotive excellence.

For more information visit: Lotus Cars Official Site