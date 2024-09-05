Dubai, UAE – Persil, the iconic name in fabric care, announced its official sponsorship of Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and the Arab Fashion Council, which returns to Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group PJSC, from 1 to 7 September for its Spring/Summer 2025 edition. Signaling a bold new chapter for the brand, this partnership aligns with the relaunch of Persil Shampoo, now designed to protect and renew all coloured and dark garments.

A New Era for Persil: Fashion Meets Fabric Care

As a sponsor of DFW, Persil is making a statement that extends beyond traditional fabric care. The relaunch of Persil Shampoo represents the brand’s commitment to becoming a staple in the fashion-conscious consumer's wardrobe. This isn’t just about laundry. It’s about preserving the beauty and longevity of garments that define personal style.

“In this groundbreaking collaboration, Persil Shampoo is proud to partner with Dubai Fashion Week to demonstrate how fabric care can be both fashionable and environmentally responsible,” said Mohamed El Tonsy, Marketing Director of Henkel GCC Henkel Consumer Brands. “We all have a favourite sweater that’s faded and ready to be discarded, but with Persil Shampoo, you can breathe new life into it. Persil—brighter colours for a brighter future.”

Rethink Fashion “Love at First Fabric”: A Unique Activation at DFW

At DFW Persil is excited to partner with Zeynab El-Helw, a visionary in the fashion world. With her sustainable brand 'Reborn,' Zeynab embodies a deep commitment to ethical fashion and innovation. During the show, Persil will demonstrate the power of its new formula, which transforms fabrics, making them look as stunning as the day they were first worn. Proper fabric care is the foundation of any stylish wardrobe; it not only preserves the aesthetic allure of garments but also prolongs their lifespan, allowing them to be worn for years. Persil fully embraces the concept of renewing and preserving what you already own, advocating for a more sustainable approach to fashion.

A Strategic Move in the Fashion World

This partnership with DFW, the city’s official fashion week,, is more than a sponsorship—it’s a strategic alignment with the fashion industry’s pulse. Persil’s involvement in DFW enhances its brand image and positions it as a key player in the care and longevity of fashion garments. As fashion evolves, Persil is committed to innovating alongside it, ensuring that every piece of clothing reflects its wearer’s unique style.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Fashion and Fabric Care

As DFW unfolds, Persil is poised to leave a lasting impression, showcasing its commitment to excellence in fabric care, sustainability and fashion. This partnership marks the beginning of a new journey, where Persil is not just a detergent shampoo but a guardian of style and elegance.

-Ends-

For more information on DFW’s full programme, please visit: www.dubaifashionweek.com.

@dubaifashionweek

@d3dubai

@arabfashioncouncil

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations, and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In fiscal 2021, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.7 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 52,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com

Henkel in the GCC was established in 1998 and has since grown rapidly with over 1,000 employees representing more than 50 different nationalities and building a strong, talented local and multinational work force. In Dubai (UAE) Henkel operates its corporate headquarters as well as two innovation centers for the region and one factory for Adhesive Technologies in Umm AlQuwain. For KSA the company operates one factory for Laundry & Home Care in Riyadh, and two factories for Adhesive Technologies in Dammam.

Website: www.henkel-gcc.com

Twitter: @HenkelGCC

About Persil

Persil, a renowned name in laundry care, has been revolutionizing the way we wash our clothes since 1907. As the first self-acting detergent, with a rich history of innovation and dedication to quality, Persil continues to set new standards in laundry care, empowering individuals to enjoy clean and vibrant clothes every day. From detergents to fabric care products, Persil stands as a trusted companion on every laundry journey.

About the Laundry Detergent Industry in the GCC:

The laundry detergent industry in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region has experienced significant growth in recent years. With a thriving fashion industry and a cultural emphasis on traditional attire, Persil has continuously introduced innovative solutions to address the unique needs of consumers.

About Dubai Design District (d3)

Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group PJSC, is a global creative ecosystem dedicated to design, fashion, architecture and art. In line with Dubai’s position as the leading business destination for the region and beyond, d3 is an industry-pioneering concept that enables people and businesses to grow and co-create whilst simultaneously providing a solid platform for creativity. Strategically located in the heart of Dubai, d3 is one of the city’s lifestyle and business districts that challenges thousands of people to rethink the regular.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to meet the needs of the industry and a business-friendly framework, the community offers creative talent the tools for collaboration and growth, further reinforcing Dubai’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Design. d3 is a cutting-edge retail district offering a variety of multi-brand boutiques, fashion brands, and art and design studios. The world’s leading luxury brands, design companies and creatives, including architects, interior designers, photography studios, product and fashion designers, call d3 home. Some of the region’s most popular events take place in d3 and attract international artists and audiences to cultural and fashion exhibitions and gatherings such as Dubai Design Week, Dubai Fashion Week and Sole DXB. The district also regularly hosts a roster of industry talks, workshops and educational programming, accessible to people of all ages.

d3 is home to TECOM Group PJSC’s business incubator – in5 – that aims to support the fashion and design industries by offering students and entrepreneurs the opportunity to transform their ideas into successful commercial ventures. This ecosystem is further supported by the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), the region’s only university exclusively dedicated to design and innovation, which offers a curriculum crafted with the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and The New School's Parsons School of Design. The district also features the city's first canal side recreational development, The Block. The open-air destination offers a range of different outdoor and leisure areas including a basketball and volleyball court, a skate park, outdoor gym and climbing wall.

For more information, please visit: www.dubaidesigndistrict.com

About the Arab Fashion Council

The Dubai headquartered Arab Fashion Council® is the world's largest non-profit fashion council and an INGO for the Arab world, representing the 22 members of the Arab League with the vision to build a creative economy by promoting regional designers globally.

For more information, please visit www.arabfashioncouncil.com

Instagram: @arabfashioncouncil

For more information, please do not hesitate to contact:

SEC Newgate Middle East

Katja Novakovic or Serena Djamous

katja.novakovic@secnewgate.ae or serena.djamous@secnewgate.ae