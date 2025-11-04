It’s first property development project, strategically located within one of the region’s fastest-growing logistics corridors, spans 19,000 sqft and will deliver a portfolio of institutional-grade industrial assets in Sharjah.

The project targets the growing demand for inventory required by industrial tenants looking for space in strategically positioned corridors with strong connectivity to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Sharjah/Dubai, UAE: PERIFA, the multi-award-winning property developer and part of Australia’s privately owned conglomerate Versatile Group, has announced its international debut with an AED180 million industrial development located in Al Qasimiah Gate Industrial City, Sharjah, signalling a pivotal new phase of growth for the company in the Middle East.

Backed by Versatile Group’s established presence in the Middle East - built over the past five years through its award-winning specialist project management consultancy, Versatile International - the project marks PERIFA’s first development outside Australia and one of the first Australian-backed projects in Sharjah.

The development will introduce leading Australian design, construction, and delivery standards to one of the region’s most dynamic logistics and manufacturing corridors, setting a new benchmark for quality, performance, and innovation in industrial real estate.

The project, comprising of ten plots spanning 19,000sqft, underscores Sharjah's emergence as a regional industrial and commercial hub, powered by freehold reforms, record investment flows, and robust industrial rental growth.

Versatile Group’s UAE-based Chairman and CEO Marco Fahd said: “With over 50 years of experience, Versatile Group is one of Australia's largest fully integrated development, construction and trade contracting companies.

“Our regional expertise is rooted in delivering over 50 major projects on world-renown giga-projects such as Diriyah in Saudi Arabia across residential, commercial, hospitality, museum, public realm and cultural assets. This extensive experience underscores our deep understanding of the market dynamics and our commitment to shaping the next generation of industrial real estate in the region through our unique vertically integrated end-to-end project delivery offering

“The Middle East presents an important strategic growth opportunity for Versatile and this project allows us to align with the UAE’s industrial and diversification goals which target investment inflows, robust industrial rental growth, and progressive freehold reforms.

“There is a growing need for premium industrial development within Sharjah, as the area captures spillover demand from Dubai and becomes a significant logistical hub in its own right. We look forward to bringing PERIFA’s proven capability in delivering world-class industrial assets to the area to help fill this gap. We are not just participating in the region’s growth - we are determined to help shape its future.”

Located just ten minutes from Sharjah International Airport, the development spans multiple freehold plots between Dubai and the Northern Emirates, offering direct access to Dubai-Hatta Road (E44) and Sharjah’s industrial belt.

Fabrizio Perilli, PERIFA Co-Founder, Versatile Group Managing Director and one of Australia’s most respected industry experts, said: “

“This is a pivotal moment for us to harness the immense potential of the Middle East – our award-winning sister company, Versatile International has already made a significant impact in the region and we are now strategically positioned to deliver transformative projects that exceed industry standards.

“Our expansion is a bold affirmation of our commitment to replicating and elevating our proven Australian integrated model in this fast-growing market. With decades of expertise across residential, hospitality, commercial, retail, industrial, education, defence and mixed-use sectors, PERIFA is uniquely equipped to deliver exceptional, high-quality assets that create lasting value in the region.

“Our leadership team’s deep experience in acquisition, concept realization, development, and delivery underscores our focus on excellence, trust, and long-term value creation.”

About Versatile Group

Versatile Group is a leading Australian owned property company specialising in integrated, end-to-end project delivery. With heritage tracing back to 1974, Versatile is a vertically integrated group of specialist property companies. It is comprised Versatile Construction (construction), PERIFA (development), Absolute (specialist trades) Versatile International (specialist project management advisory) and Versatile Capital (finance).

The Versatile Group entities allow it to provide expertise across every aspect of the property development and construction lifecycle. It’s expertise spans from development and project design through to construction, fit out and refurbishment, procurement, trade contracting and beyond.

Led by Marco Fahd and Fabrizio Perilli, Versatile Group’s dynamic team have decades of experience spanning a diverse range of sectors, including residential, commercial, industrial, mixed-use, and more.

The Group has over AUD$3 billion in work in hand in Australia, an expert team of more than 300 people, and 8 specialist property businesses. Over the past decade, Versatile Group has expanded into a full-service, vertically integrated development and construction business.

About PERIFA

PERIFA is an Australian property developer created to transform the development and construction landscape, providing full cycle development services across residential, commercial, hotel, retail and industrial assets.

With a growing portfolio in Australia, spanning New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and West Australia the company has vast experience across commercial, residential, industrial, defence, education, retail and hotel sectors with notable flagship developments including the one-of-a-kind residential collection Putney Wharf Residences, and vibrant mixed-use precinct Rozelle Village, Rozelle.

https://perifa.com.au

About Versatile International

Versatile International is the Middle East’s first fully integrated Stone Project Management Consultancy, operating in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

It has played a significant role in some of the region’s most high-profile projects since 2020. This includes working with Diriyah Company in Saudi Arabia on over 50 assets, such as public spaces, heritage centers, luxury hotels, libraries, museums, and residential complexes.

The company works directly with asset owners to protect their interests and provide end-to-end project oversight, from design and sourcing to procurement and installation.

https://versatileinternational.com