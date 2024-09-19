Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Perfect Corp.(NYSE: PERF), a global leader in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty and fashion tech, has announced a collaboration with TIMEZ, a next-generation watch aggregation platform. This partnership introduces a tailored digital solution for luxury watches on TIMEZ’s mobile application, integrating advanced 3D modeling, 3D rendering, and AR technologies to offer an enhanced digital experience.

Users can access the “AR Try-On” feature from the app’s main interface. Each watch is displayed as a 3D model, allowing users to rotate and zoom in/out with a full 360° view. Perfect Corp.’s advanced AR virtual try-on functionality enables users to virtually “wear” the watch on their wrist. Its patented AgileHand™️ hand-tracking technology allows users to effortlessly rotate their wrists to view the watch from different angles. High-precision 3D rendering ensures that colors, textures, and lighting effects are accurately reproduced, showcasing the watch's quality and finish with perfect accuracy on screen. This highly interactive try-on experience simplifies the watch selection process, making it more intuitive and personalized for users.

Additionally, users can utilize TIMEZ's proprietary AI watch recognition model to accurately identify specific watch models. By simply taking or uploading a photo within the app, the system can automatically recognize and match the watch to its brand and model within 0.8 seconds, providing not only detailed technical specifications but also market price data. Currently, the AI model supports identifying over 53,000 watches, offering users a quick and convenient search experience.

Redefining the Future of Watch Shopping

Since its inception, TIMEZ has been at the forefront of innovation, driven by the philosophy of “Technology Drives Innovation.” Powered by advanced AI technology and backed by extensive global watch datasets, TIMEZ is building a comprehensive platform that offers professional watch specification and market price data, intelligent authentication, 3D watch display, AR Try-on, and full lifecycle management for watches. Providing the users with a completely new experience.

Recognizing the evolution within the watch market and changing purchasing behaviors, TIMEZ is committed to transforming the traditional watch authentication and trading models. By leveraging Perfect Corp.’s advanced technologies, TIMEZ has structured a vast array of branded watches into structured data, launching a market-responsive virtual try-on service within its app. This initiative aims to redefine the digital experience in the watch sector, providing comprehensive digital services for watch enthusiasts.

Empowering Watch Brands with Virtual Try-Ons and Broadening Omnichannel Retail

As an Industry leader in SaaS AI and AR solutions for beauty and fashion, Perfect Corp. remains dedicated to enhancing consumer shopping experiences through innovative digital technologies. The digital solution provided to TIMEZ promotes sustainable, personalized, and digital shopping experiences for TIMEZ’s mobile users, supporting it’s omnichannel growth.

Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp., stated, “We are pleased to work with TIMEZ in offering this innovative service, marking our debut in virtual watch try-ons via mobile app. We hope this collaboration will further enhance the digital shopping experience for watch enthusiasts and propel the watch industry’s future development. TIMEZ’s adoption of our technology to accurately and exquisitely reproduce luxury watches digitally is a testament to their trust in Perfect Corp.’s capabilities and our ability to meet the demands of the high-end watch market.”

To learn more about our AR Watch Virtual Try-On solution, please visit: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/ar-watch