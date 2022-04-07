Dubai, United Arab Emirates – PepsiCo, the multinational beverage and snack company has announced a donation of AED 100,000 to Al Noor Rehabilitation and Welfare Association for People of Determination. PepsiCo aims to contribute to the organization’s efforts in providing educational programs that cater for the needs of people of determination, and promise a brighter future for all. The donation follows the “Run the World with Usain Bolt fueled by Gatorade” initiative arranged by PepsiCo at Expo 2020 Dubai at the end of last year, to support the association.

“People of Determination are an integral part of our community and they should be equipped with the support, education and quality of life they require, to achieve their full potential. We commend the outstanding work that Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination is doing in empowering and educating its students. We’re privileged to be able to contribute to their mission and impact our local community through inclusive positive actions.” said Wael Ismail, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, PepsiCo, MENA and Pakistan.

Ranjini Ramnath, Director of Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination said: “We would like to extend our appreciation to PepsiCo for this generous contribution and their support. This will undoubtedly have a remarkable impact on the centre and the lives of many. Every day, we aim to bring the best programs and techniques to cater for the needs of more than 200 students from over 28 nationalities who benefit from the centre. We rely on similar support to elevate this journey further and broaden our scope.”

During the visit, Mr. Ian Fairservice, Vice Chairman of Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination, handed a trophy to the PepsiCo team as a token of appreciation for the company’s continued support. He then accompanied the group on a tour around the centre, to familiarize them with the activities and programs they have in place to support people of determination.



The association adopts a holistic approach to the wellbeing and development of its students. Each student is granted individual, specially designed programs to suit their specific needs, following advanced assessments.

In November 2021, PepsiCo leveraged the global influence of Gatorade and Usain Bolt, to support the communities it operates in by aiming to ensure healthy lifestyles are inclusive and sports and wellness is accessible to all. Through a partnership with the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub at Expo 2020 Dubai, PepsiCo arranged a public 1.45 km Family Run to raise funds for Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination.

-Ends-

