Dubai, UAE: Pepperstone, a leading global online broker, announced it will host an exclusive masterclass designed specifically to empower women in the UAE to take control of their financial futures through responsible investing and trading. The event took a place at BOHOX to demystify financial markets and encourage women to incorporate trading as a flexible and strategic component of their overall wealth building strategy.

The masterclass will bring together experienced female leaders in Pepperstone who are committed to simplifying complex trading concepts and championing financial literacy. The event will focus on practical, actionable strategies for both seasoned professionals and those beginning to explore the markets.

Featured Speakers include:

Simona Wilkinson, Head of Strategic Operations at Pepperstone

Sama Abu-Jurji, Sales Manager – Pepperstone Middle East

Farah Farhat, Marketing Manager – Pepperstone Middle East

“We recognize that women in the UAE are rapidly becoming a driving force in personal finance. This masterclass is designed to cut through the complexity, showing how trading is a vital and flexible tool, said Simona Wilkinson, Head of Strategic Operations at Pepperstone. “Financial empowerment starts with education. This masterclass provides a clear roadmap and the confidence for women to engage in building wealth, supported by transparency and robust risk management tools.”

The session will illustrate how investing focused on long-term portfolio growth and trading focused on short-term market opportunities can complement each other within a balanced wealth plan.

Key Themes and Insights for Attendees:

The Rising Female Investor: Exploring the significant trend of women in the UAE increasingly engaging with investing and trading.

Financial Flexibility: Positioning trading as a flexible wealth-building avenue that can be adapted to busy professional and personal lifestyles.

Responsible Wealth-Building: Highlighting the critical role of education, transparency, and risk management as pillars of responsible trading.

With this new masterclass Pepperstone reinforces its ongoing commitment to fostering financial education and inclusion in the MENA region, and to ensuring all investors, regardless of experience level, have access to the technological and didactic resources they need to succeed.

About Pepperstone:

Founded in 2010, Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning global online forex and CFD broker, known for providing exceptional customer service and withdrawals to tens of thousands of clients worldwide. Pepperstone has subsidiaries around the world and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), and the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA). The Pepperstone group of companies has clients in over 160 countries.