Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pepperstone, a global online broker, has expanded its footprint in the UAE with the granting of a Category 5 licence by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and the opening of a new onshore office in Dubai at Emaar Square, Building 3, 3rd Floor, Office 2. This development marks a significant evolution of Pepperstone's regional strategy, positioning the firm even closer to key stakeholders in one of the world’s most sophisticated and fast-growing trading ecosystems.

The SCA Category 5 licence authorises Pepperstone to conduct “Arrangement and Advice” activities in the UAE, enabling regulated marketing, promotion and specific advisory and introduction services for professional clients and partners within the onshore regime. Operating under this framework allows Pepperstone to engage with clients in a fully regulated, transparent manner that aligns with local regulatory expectations and governance standards. The new Dubai office will serve as Pepperstone’s regional hub for the UAE and broader MENA region, bringing relationship management, commercial support and education closer to local market participants, and providing a central point of contact for institutional partners, professional traders and introducing brokers.

“Securing our SCA Category 5 licence and opening our onshore office in Emaar Square is a strategic milestone for Pepperstone in the Middle East,” said Gescard Hessen, Head of MENA at Pepperstone. “The UAE is one of the most dynamic trading hubs in the world. Operating onshore under the SCA framework allows us to stay closer to our clients and partners, respond faster to evolving market needs, and deepen our investment in the region’s growth story.”

The SCA licence complements Pepperstone’s existing global regulatory footprint and strengthens its ability to offer a consistent, highly governed experience to clients who demand both execution quality and regulatory clarity. Together with its existing licenses in other key jurisdictions, this authorisation highlights its commitment to operating at scale within well-defined regulatory frameworks, while supporting professional clients with the infrastructure, technology and oversight they expect from a global provider.

About Pepperstone

Pepperstone is a multi-regulated forex and CFDs broker providing trading services with forex, stocks, commodities and other asset classes. The company was founded in 2010 in Melbourne, Australia, by a team of experienced traders with a shared commitment to improving the online trading experience. Trusted by over 400,000 traders around the globe, and regulated by ASIC, SCB, CMA, CySEC, FCA, BaFin and DFSA, the company processes an average of US$12.55bn of trades every day, becoming one of the world’s largest forex brokers and earning multiple prestigious awards from Investment Trends, Deloitte and Compare Forex Brokers.

For more information, visit https://pepperstone.com

