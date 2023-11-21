Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As Dubai’s ultra-luxury real estate market continues its remarkable growth, Penthouse.ae, powered by Metropolitan, a Dubai-based full-service real estate agency specializing in serving the needs of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs), has announced the launch of The Luxury Collection, a portfolio of 60 ultra-luxury properties worth over AED 30B.

This extraordinary collection comprises off-plan and secondary units strategically located in some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations, including Palm Jebel Ali, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Bay Island, Jumeirah Islands, Downtown Dubai and more. The Collection, a mix of lavish villas and penthouses, includes standalone units from premium developers and branded residences such as Fairmont, Armani, Pagani, Baccarat, Six Senses, SLS and more. Prices for properties in The Luxury Collection range from AED 10M to AED 1B, with sizes ranging from 3,000 sq. ft. to 30,000 sq. ft.

The Collection offers investors a portfolio of ultra-luxury properties that offer high return on investment and which tend to appreciate over the long term. Properties within the collection are designed with the highest quality materials and craftsmanship, featuring unique architectural elements, premium finishes and the latest technology, allowing for customisations and personalisation to suit specific needs and preferences. The properties also offer beautiful views and amenities such as pools, spas, gyms, home theatres, expansive outdoor space for entertaining and advanced security features.

“The Luxury Collection represents the epitome of luxury living and the creme de la crème in Dubai’s luxury real estate market,” said Petri Mannila, Head of Luxury at Penthouse.ae. “These properties offer our clients a unique opportunity to invest in some of the most exclusive properties in the most coveted locations in Dubai. We are confident that these units will appeal to discerning buyers from all over the world as Dubai remains a popular destination for ultra-high net worth individuals.”

Recently, Penthouse.ae was awarded the ‘Best Real Estate Agency – Single Office – Arabia’ and ‘Best Real Estate Agency – Marketing - Arabia’ at the International Property Awards. The International Property Awards celebrates the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. The Awards are open to residential and commercial property professionals from around the globe and is considered is a world-renowned mark of excellence.

Penthouse.ae powered by Metropolitan is the luxury division of Metropolitan Premium Properties, a Dubai-based full-service real estate agency and the flagship property company of the Metropolitan Group. The brand was launched in 2022 to cater to the discerning needs of Ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) who require a bespoke real estate experience in the UAE. The agency caters to properties valued at AED 15M and above, offering tailored end-to-end solutions that include opening bank accounts to assist with visas, legal services, company formation and property management among others.

Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) is the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company based in Dubai. It is a full-service real estate agency offering customised solutions to developers, owners and investors who are looking to maximise value from their luxury real estate assets. MPP offers a complete real estate solution under one roof and has the UAE's largest premium property portfolio.

