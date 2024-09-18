Dubai, UAE– Pemo, the UAE’s leading all-in-one expense management platform, is proud to announce its recognition as the Best Expense Management Solution of the Year at the recent Leaders in Fintech presented by Entrepreneur Middle East Awards.

This esteemed accolade highlights Pemo's rapid growth and commitment to enhancing the customer experience.

As a UAE-based FinTech company, with less than three years’ growth, Pemo has quickly made significant strides in the fintech sector. The company's success is rooted in its dedication to providing a seamless and efficient expense management solution, eliminating the traditional headaches associated with managing expenses.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive this award," said Ayman Gorani, Co-Founder of Pemo. "It is a testament to our team's hard work and our relentless focus on delivering an outstanding customer experience. This recognition inspires us to continue innovating and investing in our product and team to better serve our clients."

Pemo's focus on the customer experience comes to life in its continual investment in both its product and team. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering a culture of innovation, Pemo ensures that its users benefit from the best possible service.

This award, as such, underscores Pemo's mission to revolutionise expense management and solidify its position as a leader in the fintech industry.