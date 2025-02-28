Abu Dhabi, UAE – UAE-based leading fintech, Pemo, has been recognised as part of the prestigious Future 100 line-up, an accolade celebrating the nation’s most promising and innovative companies driving the future of business.

The awards ceremony took place in the presence of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Chairman of Investopia; Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; and Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future.

Being named in the Future 100 line-up is a major milestone for Pemo, reinforcing its role as a key player in the UAE’s fintech landscape. This national initiative, led by the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Governmental Development and Future, spotlights the country’s most forward-thinking companies shaping the future of business. With only a select few businesses making the cut, this recognition is a testament to Pemo’s commitment to innovation, economic impact, and the empowerment of SMEs across the region.

Since its inception less than three years ago, Pemo has rapidly emerged as a leader in the UAE’s fintech ecosystem, offering innovative solutions that automate expense management, enhance financial transparency, provide real-time visibility for improved forecasting and empower SMEs to thrive. The company has secured $19 million in total in funding since its launch, thus enabling it to expand its footprint, and solidify its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses across the region.

“Being recognised as part of the Future 100 is an incredible honour for Pemo,” said Alessandro Duri, Co-Founder of Pemo. “The initiative serves as a powerful platform to showcase the companies that are contributing to the UAE’s long-term vision, aligning with national strategies like Vision 2031, and we are proud to be featured amongst the elite. At Pemo we are deeply committed to supporting the SME ecosystem, providing businesses with the tools and technology they need to scale, operate efficiently, and drive long-term success. This recognition reinforces our mission to simplify and accelerate business growth, and we will continue to enhance our offering to empower SMEs across the region.”

Pemo’s rapid rise is a testament to the UAE’s dynamic start-up ecosystem, which champions innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth. As the leading fintech enabler for SMEs, Pemo is redefining financial management by equipping businesses with the cutting-edge tools they need to streamline operations, optimise cash flow, and scale with confidence.

By bridging financial gaps and driving digital transformation, Pemo is not only strengthening the backbone of the UAE’s economy—its SMEs—but also reinforcing the nation’s ambition to become a global business hub. As the company continues to expand, it remains steadfast in its mission to set new industry standards, deliver next-generation financial solutions, and fuel long-term success for businesses across the region.