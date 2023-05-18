United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Pemo, the UAE-based and leading spend management platform empowering businesses across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP), announced today that its Pemo cards now offer greater acceptance compared to other prepaid options in the market.

Holders of the Pemo cards can now seamlessly make payments to popular services such as Google AdWords, Microsoft Azure, Meta and Linkedin. Additionally, the Pemo pre-funded cards facilitate payments on a wide range of car rental sites, hotel chains and e-Commerce sites.

Pemo enables data-driven marketing teams to gain real-time visibility and exercise control over their advertising spend. This, in turn, can empower them to create and deliver exceptional campaigns and achieve superior outcomes.

In the past, businesses operating in the digital marketing, advertising and e-commerce space had to frequently wait until the end of the month to reconcile and gain a comprehensive understanding of their overall expenditures per marketing campaign across various channels. With Pemo's corporate cards, marketing teams have the ability to instantly access and track their expenses, and optimise their campaigns.

With Pemo, generating virtual cards for various marketing expense categories like software, ads, or social media, and virtual cards for different marketing campaigns, clients, or partners, where applicable, is a breeze. Teams can set spend limits for each category based on monthly budgets and access their transaction history as frequently as necessary. This feature provides advertisers with an effortless way to cross-reference costs against generated profits, thus enabling them to gain valuable insights into their marketing spend.

In response to businesses’ and clients’ demands, Pemo has included a cashback feature as part of its wider range of card acceptance to help companies optimise their expenditure to save both time and money. Pemo is also offering companies up to one per cent cash back on ad spend every month, for example on Facebook, Google and LinkedIn.

The Pemo card, which is available as a physical and virtual payment option, is empowering businesses to deliver superior service and value to their clients.

Commenting on the launch of the updated payments card, Ayham Gorani, Co-Founder and CEO of Pemo said: “For all too long, many businesses – especially those operating in the advertising space – have been restricted on the visibility they have over their ad spend. Now thanks to the enhanced card, businesses will be able to have full transparency at any one time over their level of spending per campaign. This way we aim at empowering marketing teams to save both time and money.”

Gorani added: “We’re also enabling businesses to be able to spend with their Pemo cards on Google, Facebook and Linkedin - where previously they couldn’t.

“Through the enhanced card we hope to empower businesses to deliver even greater levels of service, and ultimately to deliver even bolder and more ambitious campaigns. We’re passionate about supporting the advertising, digital and e-commerce industry in the region - and by removing the restrictions around ad spend - we’re excited to help fuel innovation within the industry.”

The latest announcement builds on a stellar first year for Pemo, which offers fast, transparent, and simplified expense management solutions, as well as smart corporate cards, for SMEs in the region. The upgraded corporate card builds on the portfolio of features currently available for businesses, which includes simplified expense management, automated approval flows, one-click invoice payments and automated accounting.

Pemo cards are available in the UAE, with plans afoot to launch this in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the rest of the region.

About Pemo

Pemo is a UAE-based startup on a mission to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) region by offering an all-in-one spend management platform that includes pre-paid corporate cards, invoice payment systems and expense tracking functions.

Launched in April 2022, the company aims to remove friction in day-to-day spending processes, allowing businesses to entrust their teams to make quicker and more responsible purchasing decisions. In addition to accounting automation, virtual and physical cards with built-in rules, and the consolidation of inbound invoices, the Pemo software offers an integrated dashboard with full visibility over company spending and real-time tracking and reporting options.

For more information and to stay up to date on latest news announcements, please visit: pemo.io

For media enquiries:

Cheryl King, King & Co PR

Email: cheryl@kingandcopr.com