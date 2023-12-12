Dubai, UAE: Peet's Coffee, a renowned name in the world of craft coffee, is delighted to announce the opening of its fourth branch in the heart of Dubai, in City Walk 2. The store is located on the Ground Floor of City Walk 2, Al Wasl – Jumeirah. Peet's Coffee is rapidly expanding its footprint across the GCC region mainly in the UAE and KSA, with the City Walk store being the latest addition, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Since 1966, Peet's Coffee has been synonymous with bold rich flavors, and its commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Known as the original craft coffee brand, Peet's has carved its niche as the 'Defender of Coffee Craft.'



What sets the new City Walk outlet apart is not only its vast warm interior but also the distinction of being Peet's first outdoor location in Dubai. This establishment, nestled in the vibrant City Walk district, promises a unique and community-centric ambiance.

"Peet's Coffee has always been about more than just coffee – it's about delighting our customers, artisan roasting, and excellence. Our newest store in City Walk, Dubai, takes these values to the next level. The warm and inviting atmosphere, coupled with our commitment to craftsmanship, sets us apart. And, of course, being our first outdoor location in Dubai, it adds a fresh dimension to the Peet's experience," said Malek El Ghaziri, Director of Operations at Peet's Coffee.

Peet’s Coffee has branches in Dubai Mall Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall Star Atrium, and Duball Hills Mall. The City Walk store not only boasts a design that exudes warmth and community vibes but also offers a distinctive selection of single-source beans, ensuring a premium and flavorful coffee experience. From meticulously sourced world’s best beans to expertly crafted brewing methods, guests can indulge in a rich variety of coffee options that cater to discerning tastes.

Peet’s Coffee has been a pioneer of craft coffee, boasting a legacy of using exclusively high-quality premium coffee beans, sustainably sourced and meticulously hand-roasted and blended at Peet's Master roastery, ensuring that each cup delivers an exceptional taste experience that reflects expertise and passion for coffee, all supported by the best customer service in the business.

Complementing the exceptional coffee offerings, the menu showcases a diverse range of sandwiches crafted with the freshest ingredients, such as Grilled Chicken and Spicy Tuna Sandwiches, and irresistible desserts like Saffron Milk Cake, Coconut Carrot Cake, and Tiramisu.

Peet's Coffee's City Walk store reflects the brand's dedication to providing premium coffee experiences in diverse settings and promises to be a go-to destination for coffee enthusiasts and those seeking a welcoming environment to unwind.

As part of its commitment to social responsibility, Peet's Coffee actively engages in initiatives that contribute to the well-being of the planet and its people. From sourcing sustainable coffee beans to fostering community relationships, Peet's continues to make a positive impact.

Join us as we celebrate the grand opening of Peet's Coffee at City Walk, Dubai, and experience the authentic blend of quality, craft, and community that defines Peet's Coffee legacy. For enquiries, please call +971 50 428 1788.

Opening Hours: 8AM – 1AM Fridays & Saturdays

8AM to 12AM – Sunday to Thursday

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nancy Khoury

BAROQUE CONSULTANCY

nancy@baroqueconsultancy.com

0585840478

About Peet's Coffee:

Peet's Coffee, part of JDE Peet’s (JDEP.AS) the world’s largest pure play coffee and tea company by revenue, is a U.S. specialty coffee company founded in 1966 in Berkeley, California, by Alfred Peet. Peet’s is the original craft coffee brand, known for its commitment to quality, culture, and craftsmanship. As the Defender of Coffee Craft, Peet's has become a global leader in providing premium coffee experiences while prioritizing people and the planet. With a presence in the GCC region, Peet's Coffee continues to redefine the coffee landscape with its dedication to social responsibility and innovation.



Website: https://www.peetscoffee.me/

Instagram: @peetscoffeeuae

