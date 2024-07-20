Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s lifelong learning company, has achieved a new recognition for PTE Academic. The Canadian Nurse Regulators Collaborative (CNRC) recommended that PTE Academic is included in the accepted tests for internationally trained nurses applying for registration in Canada.

The Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic is a two-hour, computer-based exam taken in a test center environment that assesses four key English language skills: speaking, listening, reading, and writing. Recognized by nursing associations worldwide, including the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) in the US, PTE Academic supports nurses seeking to apply their skills internationally.

"We are thrilled with this recognition, which underscores our commitment to helping aspiring professionals to demonstrate their English proficiency. PTE Academic’s inclusion will support nurses in contributing their valuable skills to the Canadian healthcare system.” commented Shileen Costain, Senior Director, Global Stakeholder Relations – PTE.

Earlier this year, Pearson demonstrated its dedication to supporting Canada’s immigration and professional sectors with the launch of PTE Core. Approved by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for permanent economic immigration and citizenship applications, PTE Core has been available for bookings since January 30, 2024, and is designed to support Canada’s specific migration needs.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our approximately 18,000 employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.