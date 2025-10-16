Peaq, the Machine Economy computer and operating system, and the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding VARA’s support for peaq’s Machine Economy Free Zone and joint initiatives in talent development, data sharing, and more.

peaq, the Machine Economy computer, and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), Dubai’s virtual asset regulator, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on first-ever regulation of onchain robotics, DePIN, and tokenized machines. Signed at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the MoU sets the stage for further initiatives related to building the Machine Economy in the UAE, including regulatory guidance for projects building on peaq, talent education, data reporting, and more.

Real-world machines generating value 24/7 make for a new kind of dynamic real-world asset (RWA). peaq recently unveiled the world’s first tokenized robo-farm in Hong Kong as well as announcing its Web3 x Robotics software development kit (SDK). The VARA MoU, expanding peaq’s earlier-announced Machine Economy Free Zone in the UAE, is another step towards bringing this promising virtual asset class to the nation in a fully compliant way, as well as advancing the adoption of real-world apps (DePINs) and onchain robotics in the country. It builds upon the existing discussions between the parties to focus on four key areas:

Machine Economy Free Zone support: As part of the MoU, VARA acknowledges the MEFZ, a regulatory sandbox and infrastructure hub for Machine Economy in the UAE, and will support it on a case-by-case basis by organizing key discussions with Dubai decision-makers. peaq, for its part, will provide VARA with MEFZ-related data, share its recommendations for regulations related to the Machine Economy, and flag key challenges to the industry’s growth.

Regulatory guidance: Under the MoU, the parties will guide projects building on peaq that wish to apply for a VARA license. VARA and peaq will hold joint events for applicants, both on Machine Economy affairs and general compliance; peaq will also facilitate introductions between prospective applicants and VARA.

Talent and knowledge development: The two parties agree to collaborate on drawing and educating professionals with both technical and compliance expertise in the Machine Economy.

Data sharing: The MoU provides for economic data sharing between the parties, with peaq aggregating anonymized data on the ecosystem for VARA to use for its sector research and for developing sustainable economic models.

The MoU is an important milestone for peaq and the Machine Economy Free Zone in the UAE, facilitating clear and open communications between Machine Economy builders and Dubai officials and regulators. It supports Machine Economy builders aiming for a compliant launch in Dubai, bolsters VARA’s efforts in regulating the nascent Machine Economy with data and builder insights, and further establishes Dubai as the top destination for teams building Robotics, DePIN, and Machine RWA projects.

“Dubai is committed to shaping the future of the digital economy by embracing emerging frontiers like the Machine Economy,” said Matthew White, CEO of VARA. “Through this MoU with peaq, we are laying the groundwork for regulatory clarity in areas such as on-chain robotics, DePIN, and tokenized machines. By combining innovation with responsible oversight, we aim to position Dubai as the global benchmark for the safe and sustainable growth of this next generation asset class.”

“The UAE is one of the world’s leading hubs for innovation in the fields of Web3 and applied robotics,” says Leonard Dorlöchter, co-founder of peaq. “This perfectly positions it to blaze the trail in machine tokenization, piloting this model and setting the benchmark and template for the rest of the world to follow. This memorandum of understanding is a powerful foundation for that, paving the way for future collaborations and opportunities for the entire Machine Economy.”

About peaq

peaq is the Machine Economy computer and operating system leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the devices, robots, vehicles, and infrastructure they use. peaq is designed to be the go-to backbone for the human-centric Machine Economy, and is already home to 60+ applications in 20+ industries and to the millions of devices and machines that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity in the era of AI and automation. peaq’s mission is to usher in the Age of Abundance for everyone, everywhere.

About VARA

Established in March 2022, following the effect of Law No. 4 of 2022, VARA is the competent entity in charge of regulating, supervising, and overseeing VAs and VA Activities in all commercial zones across the Emirate of Dubai, including Special Development Zones and Free Zones but excluding the Dubai International Financial Centre. VARA plays a central role in creating Dubai's advanced legal framework to protect investors and establish international standards for Virtual Asset industry governance, while supporting the vision for a borderless economy.