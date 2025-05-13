With Phase 1 fully sold out and Phase 2 progressing ahead of schedule, Phase 3 reflects Peak Summit Development’s commitment to delivering distinctive communities

Dubai, UAE: Peak Summit Development has unveiled Phase 3 of The Orchard Place, an exceptional residential community located in the heart of Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Strategically spread across five plots in the centre of the burgeoning JVC area, The Orchard Place is thoughtfully designed to offer residents a harmonious blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience.

Surrounded by lush green spaces and equipped with a range of recreational facilities and easy access to key amenities, the community is poised to be an ideal choice for families and individuals alike.

Phase 3 sets a new benchmark in high-end residential experiences, introducing rare features such as private pools in one- and two-bedroom apartments – a standout offering in Dubai’s luxury real estate market.

Penthouses showcase expansive terraces with private pools and panoramic city views, while interiors are meticulously crafted with European-inspired designs that merge refined aesthetics with modern functionality.

Strategically positioned, The Orchard Place offers seamless connectivity to Dubai’s major landmarks, including Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Downtown Dubai, while maintaining tranquil surroundings amidst JVC’s verdant landscapes. This unique blend of serene greenery and vibrant urban living establishes a new standard in residential design.

With Phase 1 fully sold out and Phase 2 progressing ahead of schedule, Phase 3 reflects Peak Summit Development’s commitment to delivering distinctive communities while instilling confidence through timely completion. The structural completion of Tower A marks a critical milestone, reinforcing the developer’s focus on creating value for residents and investors alike.

Commenting on the launch, Sergi Voronovych, CEO of Peak Summit Development, said: “With Phase 3 of The Orchard Place, we aren’t building square metres, but living spaces and communities. This project embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of luxury living in Dubai, delivering exceptional value to our residents and contributing to the city's vision of sustainable and sophisticated urban development.”

The Orchard Place stands proudly alongside Peak Summit Development’s other key projects, such as The Place Collection – exclusive beachfront villas on Palm Jumeirah, and the Meydan Horizon Branded Residency which will be unveiled soon.

Each development that adorns Peak Summit Development’s 1.9 million square feet portfolio (with 500,000 square feet in the development phase) exemplifies the company’s enduring philosophy of sophistication, exclusivity, and innovation, shaping the future of Dubai’s residential landscape.

About Peak Summit Development

Founded in 2022, Peak Summit Development is a pioneering force in real estate. Its journey is deeply rooted in the traditions of European craftsmanship, innovation, and a profound respect for architectural heritage. Over the years, the developer has meticulously crafted numerous contemporary projects across Europe and the UAE, each exemplifying its unwavering commitment to excellence by seamlessly blending European architectural style with a dedication to conservation.

Peak Summit has established itself as a trusted developer, delivering high-quality and innovative solutions within Dubai’s real estate sector. Its inaugural project, The Place – an upscale chain of serviced offices across the GCC region – serves as a vibrant hub for professionals and underscores the company’s dedication to excellence and meeting client needs at the highest level.

Inspired by the timeless charm of European architecture, The Orchard Place invites residents to embrace a future defined by sophistication, comfort, and style at the heart of Dubai.