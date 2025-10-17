Al Neyadi: Our partnerships at GITEX reflect PCFC’s commitment to building a sustainable technological ecosystem that drives digital transformation and reinforces Dubai and the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) concluded its participation at GITEX Global 2025 by signing six strategic agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with leading international technology companies specializing in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and maritime surveillance.

The event, recognized as one of the world’s largest technology and digital transformation exhibitions, brought together government entities and global enterprises under the theme of innovation and future technology.

H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of PCFC, said: “Our participation at GITEX this year reaffirms our ongoing commitment to technological advancement and expanding our strategic partnerships that enhance operational efficiency and elevate the quality of our smart services across customs, ports, and free zones. These collaborations represent a vital step toward building a sustainable ecosystem of technological cooperation and supporting national digital transformation initiatives in line with our leadership’s vision to position Dubai and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.”

As part of these initiatives, PCFC signed an MoU with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) to develop an integrated platform for maritime and coastal monitoring. The partnership aims to utilize MBRSC’s advanced satellite data to monitor coastal changes, track vessels, detect marine pollution and oil spills, and analyze marine and weather data to support decision-making.

H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of MBRSC, commented: “We are pleased to collaborate with PCFC on this strategic initiative, which strengthens the Corporation’s capabilities in monitoring the marine and coastal environment. By leveraging satellite data, we are building an advanced monitoring infrastructure that supports environmental protection, enhances maritime security, and promotes long-term sustainability.”

In the telecommunications and digital infrastructure domain, Dr. Mohammed Jumaa Rahma, Executive Director of Technology and Digital Transformation at PCFC, signed an MoU with du, a leading digital and telecom provider. Through this partnership, supported by Digital Zero Four 04 , PCFC aims to develop a robust fiber-optic infrastructure connecting the Middle East to the Mediterranean via Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Syria. Dubai will serve as a key digital gateway between Asia and Europe, enhancing global data flow and connectivity.

Additionally, PCFC signed MoUs with Dahua Technology Middle East, Hikvision, Shory Group, and SlashData, to explore joint projects, share expertise, and develop advanced digital solutions aligned with PCFC’s innovation goals.

Tate Wu, General Manager of Hikvision – UAE & Oman, said: “We’re proud to partner with PCFC Dubai in driving innovation that shapes the future of smart trade and logistics. This collaboration brings together Hikvision’s advanced AIoT capabilities with PCFC’s forward-thinking approach to create real, measurable impact — improving security, streamlining operations, and supporting Dubai’s vision of becoming a global leader in smart, sustainable development.”

Aoun Al Smadi, CEO of Shory UAE, stated: “This partnership marks a key milestone in Shory’s mission to digitise insurance services. By integrating with the Smart DMA platform, boat owners can now issue policies instantly, without paperwork or delays, supporting Dubai’s vision for smarter, faster, and more connected digital services.”

Thamer Alfallaj, CEO of SlashData, added: “With Bahri, we are proud to introduce a new standard of digital efficiency and transparency to Dubai’s maritime sector. This platform reflects our commitment to building secure, scalable technologies that simplify complex government processes. By connecting insurers directly with PCFC systems, we are not only eliminating paperwork and delays but also helping to future-proof Dubai’s marine insurance ecosystem in line with the Emirate’s smart government vision.”

Mr. David Qu, General Manager of Dahua UAE Country Group, said: “This MoU is a significant step toward building a collaborative relationship with PCFC. We look forward to exploring opportunities where our global experience and technological capabilities can support PCFC’s forward-looking initiatives.”

Through these agreements, PCFC continues to strengthen its role as a key enabler of Dubai’s digital economy, driving innovation across trade, customs, and maritime operations while contributing to the emirate’s ambition to be a global benchmark for smart, sustainable development.